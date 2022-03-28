Impossible means you haven’t found the solution yet. Under this motto, Joan Roca, a champion of creativity in Spain and in the world at El Celler de Can Roca***, appeared before a dedicated audience at the Madrid Fusión Alimentos de España to recount the evolution, inventions and new projects of the restaurant in the last 20 years. «The Roner, the smoke pipes, the Trip to Havana, the wine kitchen, the perfumes, the blown sugar, the solid cava, the distillates, dealcoholizing wines, the perfume-cooking, the ‘supercooling’, the Somni, the plates that move, Terra Animada, the 3D plate, the tours of the three brothers, Roca Recicla, Esperit Roca, the Turntable, the enfleurage or the Rocook”, terms that sound new but have been working in his kitchen for a long time time at the service of a gastronomy that makes the impossible possible. “It’s just a matter of working,” recalled the chef at El Celler.

Listening to Joan Roca is enjoying a lesson in life, illusion, enthusiasm and love of cooking, which with a calm tone, invites you to think that everything is possible. “Without this platform we could not have told everything and we would not be what we are. It is true that the restaurant has inertia and it works, but this platform is vital because it allows us to reflect with everyone on the techniques and dishes that we are making », he explained. A complete declaration of intentions from an eminence of Spanish gastronomy towards Madrid Fusion. And in this continuous evolution that the kitchen of the Roca brothers supposes, the vegetable world has taken an unexpected leading role. “Our look at the plant world has increased and now 80% of El Celler’s proposal is plant-based,” said Roca. “We have a more direct look at the land, in our own garden.” A plant world in which they feel comfortable and that “we like”.

To demonstrate this continuous search for the impossible, Roca cooked a plate of Llavaneras peas live. “Good peas don’t do much touching. Yes, I caress them with perfume », she remembered. Before they are smeared with butter and steamed with a Maresme wine in the room itself until they are lukewarm. “The dish is finally presented with a foam from the pea pod and a point of wasabi from Montseny”, he said before clarifying that the keys to this bite is that the texture of the peas is achieved without hardly touching them and only impregnated with the aroma of wine

Put to work, he presented a beet dish in which “another dimension is given to a very versatile vegetable product in which it is treated in eight different ways.” A bet similar to that of the Jerusalem artichoke with which an emulsified purée with pectin is made and with which it is intended to reproduce “the center of a sunflower” with a double tempura in which the crunch takes on an unexpected role. But Joan Roca’s letter of impossible is inexhaustible and with a few beans he is capable of making a spectacular bite. «It occurred to us to do this when we opened a bean pod and a white foam appeared inside that we fried. In the broad beans made like soufflé potatoes we put a filling with a little mole, lemon jam and fresh mint until it becomes a delicious bite.

roses



And speaking of delicacies, few flowers are more wonderful than roses and Jordi Roca has the honor of having one with his name. “A Dutch horticulturist named my brother after a rose and from there we created a dish in his honor,” says the chef. “We decided to make a dessert that tasted like this rose and had the flavor and aroma of the rose.” To do this they use lychee, orange, grapefruit, an infusion and jam of those rose petals and macadamia, which once hydrated and finely cut with a mandolin “becomes petals as if it were a goldsmith’s work”.

On a base of a pastry cream with rose, rose petal jam, lychees, grapefruit, citrus jellies and melon impregnated with orange juice, nuances are achieved that culminate in “painting the dessert with rose water (with a compressor ), which gives it the flavor and smell of rose”.

And to finish, Roca unveiled the culinary contest that is hidden behind the walls of El Celler and in which all the chefs who are in the kitchen participate. A kind of Master Chef, where the jury is the Roca brothers and the prize is dinner at the restaurant. Tom, the winner of the last edition, presented us with a dish in which the use was the protagonist. “From the plate, which was broken and he decided to turn it over to reuse it, to the ingredients,” explains Joan. A dish with a look at the land in which once again it is shown that the impossible becomes possible.