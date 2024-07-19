Pharmacologist Joan-Ramon Laporte is at the Ateneo de Madrid to present his book Chronicle of an intoxicated society (Ediciones Península). The length and amount of data included in the work, which compiles the knowledge accumulated during a career focused on research into the adverse effects of medicines, has not prevented the book from going into its third edition in just a few months. After several interviews, Laporte, who receives EL PAÍS at Atocha station, is especially concerned about one question: “Has the book been read?”

Chronicle of an intoxicated society is presented as a solid bastion that resists almost any criticism. This work, which defends a provocative thesis, demands that anyone who questions it delve into its almost 700 pages packed with information, with a display of rigor and a marked vindictive character.

In February 2022, the Catalan pharmacist was invited to participate in the Commission of Inquiry into the management of vaccines in the Congress of Deputies. During his speech, he presented some controversial reflections on these treatments and suggested that mass vaccination constituted a “global experiment”. His statements, which provoked criticism in various media, are something that Laporte still does not fully understand. “Yes, of course it was an experiment, and at first, it seemed to me an experiment that was worth doing,” he says.

After the pandemic, Laporte began writing this book. In the introduction, he acknowledges the existence of a “silent epidemic of adverse drug effects.” He points out that in Spain, these effects are responsible for more than half a million hospital admissions and at least 16,000 deaths annually, as well as tens of thousands of cases of various diseases, such as cancer, heart disease, dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. The author also admits that “when they are really necessary, there are many drugs that can cure a disease or alleviate its symptoms.”

Economic interests

The pharmacologist warns of the significant increase in drug consumption; over the last 20 years, this consumption has almost doubled in developed countries. “Polypharmacy is the norm,” he says. “One in two people over 70 takes five or more drugs continuously.” According to the doctor, many of these prescribed drugs are not necessary, are contraindicated, are not suitable for the patient, or are administered in doses that are too high.

Laporte identifies five systemic elements that contribute to this global epidemic. He particularly points out that each new drug is evaluated by the company that produces it, and the results of these studies are accepted by the regulatory authorities without effective verification of the veracity of the data. The results of clinical research, he adds, are usually kept confidential. “If they are not favourable to the drug, they are not published, or a modified or even invented version is published,” he says.

The expert emphasizes that the financial priorities of funders have a significant influence on biological research. As the pharmaceutical industry is the main investor in medical research in the world, it dictates the questions and objectives of such research. “This results in the focus being more on the drug than on the patient,” he says. For Laporte, this approach can divert attention from crucial aspects of treatment and health care, as decisions about what to research are motivated more by profit potential than by actual medical needs.

Chain of side effects

Laporte became aware that society was “poisoned” after decades of work and study in the field of pharmacovigilance. In 1982, he initiated a project funded by the Health Research Fund that invited doctors to report suspected adverse effects of medicines using a “yellow card” system, inspired by a British method. This system allowed the collection of essential data to understand and improve the safety of drug use.

Early reports included unexpected cases, such as a rash in a child treated with paracetamol for a cold. This case and others like it showed that many doctors failed to recognise that certain illnesses could be caused by drugs. Instead of eliminating the problematic drug, they prescribed others, creating a damaging cycle known as iatrogenic cascades, which occur when treating one drug-induced side effect leads to the prescription of more drugs, which can cause more side effects and require more treatments.

Laporte points out that the debate on drug abuse does not usually appear in the media for two reasons. On the one hand, it is due to the secrecy surrounding the development of drugs and, on the other, to the general perception that it is a subject that is too technical for the general public. “The reality is that most doctors do not know what I describe in the book,” he says. According to Laporte, many workers are “infoxicated” by information on new drugs controlled by pharmaceutical companies. “The marketing department The company that sells the drug knows perfectly well that the doctor who prescribes it knows nothing about its technical specifications. What is important is to convey a story that is sufficiently complicated to make him feel that there is a sophisticated science behind it.”

Pharmacologist Joan-Ramón Laporte in a photograph provided. UMAMIBRANDS

The pharmacist advocates a thorough review of the relationship between doctor and patient, promoting a more human approach and less focused on technology and the prescription of drugs. “There are many doctors who rely on incomprehensible and arcane language, similar to receiving answers from a mysterious oracle,” he says. According to him, this reflects a change in modern medicine, which communicates less and less with the patient.

Laporte recalls that at the end of his career, physical examination was essential. “If a patient came into the clinic with acute abdominal pain, the most important thing was the physical examination. Where does it hurt, how does it hurt? Nowadays, however, the first step is usually to send the patient for an ultrasound. Although it is a great technical advance, it has distanced the doctor from the patient,” he says. He also criticises the lack of time that doctors have to attend to patients. “This has introduced virtual consultations into our lives. You cannot prescribe an antidepressant to a person over the phone.”

Although his speeches in Congress are now in the past, Laporte mentions that this is not the first time something like this has happened to him. He says that his statements did not seem controversial to him. “I have always said that when a new drug appears, we must verify the claims of the manufacturer, who obviously has his own interests,” he explains. “When the vaccines were launched in January 2021, I asked myself the same questions I always ask with any new drug: how long will the protection last? How will they react to new variants of the virus? Will they prevent the transmission of the disease? What undisclosed adverse effects could they have? And within a few months, we began to get some answers.”

The doctor addresses the controversy of being labelled as “anti-vaccine” and how this influences the public debate. “When in an interview I am asked if I am anti-vaccine, I have said that I am not going to answer. I find it very striking to accuse someone of being anti-vaccine simply for expressing doubts about the COVID vaccine,” he explains. According to him, this type of accusation divides society and generates hatred. He points out that it was impossible to have a calm debate on the subject, and that neither the public administration nor the media facilitated this type of discussion.

At 76, Laporte still displays a fighting spirit. When asked what he does when he catches a cold, he replies: “If I feel really bad and I have pain all over my body, I take a paracetamol or a low dose of ibuprofen. The 200 mg dose of ibuprofen is as effective as the 400 mg dose, but with fewer side effects, which are especially common among older people.” He regrets that 200 mg tablets are not sold in Spain, so he buys them when he travels to France. “It would be good news if someone would market them in Spain, as long as they are not sold as candy.”