The British actress Joan Plowright, nominated for an Oscar, legend of stage and screen and widow of actor Laurence Olivier, has died at the age of 95, according to her family this Friday.

“It is with great sadness that the family of Dame Joan Plowright, Lady Olivier, informs you that she passed away peacefully on 16 January 2025 surrounded by her family at Denville Hall at the glorious age of 95. “Her brilliant career will be remembered by many, and she will always be loved by her children Richard, Tamsin and Julie-Kate, their families and Joan’s many friends,” they added.

Plowright is best remembered for being Olivier’s wife, but she was also one of the most notable actresses of her generation. Her career developed mainly in the theater, often with her husband, but after his death in 1989 she began to find more roles on screen.

Her latest works in film and television introduced her to new generations. In the 1991 film ‘April Enchanted’, set in the 1920s, she played the acidic Mrs. Fisher, for which she lost the Oscar to Marisa Tomei. Also ‘Tea with Mussolini’, by Franco Zeffirelli, from 1999, set in Florence in 1935, in which she was paired with two other ladies of the English scene, Maggie Smith and Judi Dench.









In 1993, she became one of the few actresses to have won two Golden Globes in the same year, one for ‘The Enchanted April’ and another for the HBO television series ‘Stalin.’

He also appeared in films that appealed to a younger audience, such as ‘Dennis the Menace’, ‘Last Action Hero’ and ‘101 Dalmatians’.

Plowright suffered from macular degeneration that gradually caused her to become blind, leading her to retire from acting in 2014.