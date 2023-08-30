Joan of Arc: plot, cast and streaming of the film on La7

Joan of Arc is the film broadcast this evening, Wednesday 30 August 2023, at 21.15 on La7. It is a 1999 film directed by Luc Besson. Starring are Milla Jovovich and Dustin Hoffman. Let’s see together the plot and the cast.

Plot

In the modest village of Domrémy in the Duchy of Lorraine lives little Giovanna, a devoted and lovable child. The life of the little girl suddenly changes with the outbreak of the Hundred Years War, when a handful of English soldiers attack and destroy the village and Giovanna witnesses her being killed and her older sister being raped at the hands of an invader. Some time later, Giovanna (Mila Jovovich) is now a woman but she cannot forget the terrible fate of her sister, for which she can find neither comfort nor an explanation.

Joan harbors a deep hatred against the English, and asks for an audience with the dauphin Charles VII (John Malcovich) to convince him that God spared her life, since she is destined to defeat the invaders and allow the rightful heir to be crowned in Reims Cathedral. Since the woman seems to inspire her people, the dauphin’s mother-in-law allows her to go to Orleans with a French troop to inflict a defeat on the invaders.

His pure and deep-rooted hatred incites soldiers to fight and inspires fellow soldiers, who in turn pour adrenaline into the battle and liberate the city. The French people acclaim Joan as their savior and she receives requests from all the besieged cities to free them from foreign oppressors. Taking advantage of the clamor that Joan generates in the crowd, the Valois manage to legitimize the coronation of Charles VI who becomes king of France. The ardor of heroin, however, risks compromising the political plans of the royals and no one can hinder the crown even if dedicated to a noble cause…

Joan of Arc: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot, but what is the cast of the film? Starring Milla Jovovich, Dustin Hoffman, Faye Dunaway, John Malkovich, Tchéky Karyo, Vincent Cassel, Pascal Greggory, Gina McKee, Philippe Du Janerand, David Gant, Andrew Birkin, Timothy West, Jane Valentine. Below all the actors and their characters interpreted.

Milla Jovovich – Joan of Arc

John Malkovich: Charles VII of France

Faye Dunaway as Yolande of Aragon

Dustin Hoffman: Consciousness

Pascal Greggory: John II of Alençon

Vincent Cassel: Gilles de Rais

Tchéky Karyo: Jean de Dunois

Desmond Harrington: Jean d’Aulon

Timothy West: Pierre Cauchon

