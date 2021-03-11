Paris Saint Germain eliminated Barcelona and the Champions League will not have Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in the quarterfinals for the first time since the 2004-05 edition. While in Italy the Portuguese is criticized and there is talk of his departure, in Catalonia the objective is for the Argentine to continue. For this reason, Joan Laporta already has a plan to retain La Pulga.

The brand new president-elect of Barcelona put together a folder with possible “bomb signings” to form a competitive team that will convince the Rosario to stay at the club. In addition to Sergio Agüero, whose name emerged in the last hours because he will be released from Manchester City in June, there are Erling Haaland, David Alaba, Eric García and Memphis Depay.

The information was leaked just after the elimination of Ronald Koeman’s team in Paris. In Catalunya Ràdio’s LaTdT program, they revealed that “Laporta will try to sign Haaland”, while “Eric García and David Alaba would arrive free”.

The Norwegian forward who stands out in the Bundesliga with his goals in Borussia Dortmund has a clause of 75 million euros for the next transfer market, “plus the commissions of the agent (Mino Raiola) and the father, at least for about 100 million euros, “according to the journalist Oriol Domènech. “If Koeman continues, Depay would also arrive,” they hinted, since the Dutchman who plays as a forward for Lyon is an old desire of the coach and could be an option in the attack of the Catalan team.

The desire to have Eric García, meanwhile, is old and Laporta will only have to reactivate the negotiation for him to become the first signing for next season. According to the Catalan newspaper Sport, the Catalan defender “has waited patiently all these months, blocking all offers to return to the Camp Nou at zero cost.” His arrival, of course, is easier than that of David Alaba, the Bayern Munich defender who is also wanted by Real Madrid and whose salary is high.

“Laporta already had all the details of the player’s contract and it is clear that this is a great market opportunity. The center-back is already an absolute international and will arrive at zero cost from Manchester City after refusing to renew on rare occasions. His clear Betting on wearing the Blaugrana shirt is an asset that is very present when making the decision despite the fact that the new president had received offers from very interesting centrals in the market although at exorbitant prices, “they remarked from there.

Although there are still almost four months to go before the summer pass market opens in Europe, Laporta will have several meetings next week with the sports area. “The idea of ​​the current president – says Sport – is to study the different folders and consult them with what will be his new sports team formed by Mateu Alemany and quite possibly Jordi Cruyff. We will have to see what happens with Ramon Planes, current technical secretary and person highly valued by Koeman for the work he has done in recruiting quality young people over the last year. Planes closed the preliminary agreement with Eric García and has been keeping him informed in recent weeks to prevent the player from being tempted to sign for another team”.

The objective, of course, is to convince Messi to stay when his bond ends on June 30 and he can go as a free player to the club he wants. “We have a team, it has been a source of pride, we have defended our dignity, we have deserved to win and we have deserved to pass,” Laporta told Sport.

Regarding that, Koeman gave a clear message by noting that “Leo can have no doubts about the future of this team.” “It saddens me that neither he nor Cristiano are in the quarterfinals. But Messi must decide his future, nobody can help him in this, and he has seen for a long time that the team is going to improve. And with the changes we have made, with the young people who they are going to go further, he cannot have doubts about the future of this team. ”Will that be enough?