In a recent interview, the president of the FC Barcelona, Joan Laporta, addressed the current situation of the club, including the delicate economic situation, the tense relationship with Real Madrid after the Negreira case and expectations for the future. His words about Real Madrid will give you something to talk about:
How do you rate Real Madrid's attitude towards the refereeing issue?
And I am still angry and indignant because what Real Madrid Television does is a shame. I think that the football regulators should intervene here because that is influencing, trying to influence the referees every week, every now and then.
Does it seem normal to you that the Technical Committee of Referees does not take legal action?
It has already been spoken. They must be studying it. Imagine if we were like this all day, they would have already criminalized and sanctioned us. I think that of course he deserves an exemplary sanction. I do not agree at all with how Real Madrid TV is acting on this issue because it can also adulterate the competition.
What is your current relationship with Florentino Pérez?
Today, there is no good relationship with Madrid. Because he has appeared in the 'Negreira case' and what he is doing is an aberration. He has asked that the instruction be extended when there is nothing and they will find nothing because there is nothing. Our version is what it is and the contradictory versions or the versions that have been released have not been able to be proven in any way, because they do not exist. Because here what there was was referee technical advice and with reports and videos provided as evidence. And there they appear and what they want is to keep this alive so they can say what they in some way are preaching. That it is Barça who tries to influence the referees when that is what they are doing. And it is that double game that they do that I do not find correct.
On the other hand, with the Super League it does have to go a little hand in hand with Madrid
Well, that is a more economic issue or one of economic interests that we are there because Barça is interested. Thanks to what was won in the Court of Luxembourg we have a right of credit over UEFA. If we had started that competition now, in two years we would have made a lot of money. I don't want to say the figure because it fluctuates according to interpretations. It is a lot of money and we already have this at the moment. It is a competition that now we will see how it evolves, but think that it will be a very attractive competition and I believe that it will begin in 2025 and in which the resistance of two clubs like Barça and Madrid against those who caused the stampede and the UEFA has given results.
