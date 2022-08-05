During FC Barcelona’s North American tour, the club’s president, Joan Laporta, gave two interviews to the New York Times and to CBS. In all the statements he has made, he has entered into a series of topics that he generally tends to attend to, such as the current situation of Frenkie de Jong, the economic levers and he also commented on the possible arrival of Bernardo Silva.
Laporta was asked about the possibility of incorporating the Portuguese midfielder into the squad. He explained that he has to respect Manchester City and the player himself because he currently plays for City. Laporta is a close friend of Pep Guardiola and despite being very respectful of the situation, it is known that there is an intention to bid for the Portuguese midfielder.
One of the issues that Joan Laporta emphasized was the levers and economic strategies carried out in this course in order to save, promote and strengthen the financial coffers of FC Barcelona. The activation of the third lever was one of the most complex to carry out, not because of its financially complicated nature, but because it was one that the president of Barça himself did not want to have to use, but in order to advance and achieve the objectives, he had to be carried out. “That has been a decision that, honestly, I did not want to make”.
Joan Laporta also spoke about the Frenkie de Jong case that has been hot in recent weeks and that the novel is not yet finished. “What we are doing with Frenkie is the same as with the rest of the squad. The signings that come have adjusted their salary to the new structure. But Frenkie has a contract and we respect it” alluding to the need to fit everything into the new salary range.
#Joan #Laporta #speaks #situation #Frenkie #Jong #Barcelona
