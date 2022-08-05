🚨 CBS Sports understands Barcelona have told Manchester City they will bid for Bernardo Silva before the transfer window shuts.

Silva is open to the move. Barcelona president Joan Laporta told us he’s “a very good player” 🍿 pic.twitter.com/5op98R8Qc5

