The elimination for the second consecutive year in the group stage of UEFA champions league has been the latest setback for a FC Barcelona whose main European objective is once again the Europe League. The team needs like water in May to get out of this dynamic and for this certain signings sound again and the activation of the president’s umpteenth hand lever Joan Laporta.
And it is that, despite the economic outlay made so far and the presence in the workforce of young promises such as Pedri Y Gaviamong others, the only star signing that seems to make a difference so far is that of the star Robert Lewandowski.
The president’s ambition is known to all, and Laporta is looking to fish in a troubled river by snatching a crack from a top European team. The footballers in whom the Barcelona player has noticed are, neither more nor less, the star of the Manchester City Bernard Silva and the Barça legend, currently at PSG, Leo Messi.
The goal is to get the services of one of the two players. However, for this, Barça will have to carry out a series of operations that allow it to pay the price of either of the two players, more so taking into account the juicy offers that both City and PSG they want to put their respective stars on the table.
Said operations seem to go through the departure of the three veteran captains –Gerard PiquéSergio Busquets Y Jordi Alba– and a large-scale sale, for which the name of Frankie de Jong. In addition, it seems difficult to achieve the incorporation of Messi or Bernardo Silva without the corresponding activation of the umpteenth economic lever, the sale of Barça Licensing & Merchandisingsomething that the club would prefer to avoid but that they are aware that they must consider.
Time and the conjectures of the transfer market will tell, but it is clear that Barça needs a shock to get out of its current situation once and for all.
