And it is that, despite the economic outlay made so far and the presence in the workforce of young promises such as Pedri Y Gaviamong others, the only star signing that seems to make a difference so far is that of the star Robert Lewandowski.

The president’s ambition is known to all, and Laporta is looking to fish in a troubled river by snatching a crack from a top European team. The footballers in whom the Barcelona player has noticed are, neither more nor less, the star of the Manchester City Bernard Silva and the Barça legend, currently at PSG, Leo Messi.

Time and the conjectures of the transfer market will tell, but it is clear that Barça needs a shock to get out of its current situation once and for all.