The former president of FC Barcelona, ​​Joan Laporta, praised Leo Messi on Friday as a reaction to the Argentine’s decision to stay at the club despite wanting to leave, while the candidate for the presidency Víctor Font celebrated the news of ’10’.

“Magnificent Leo. Wise decision, very well explained. And now to continue fighting to win again and continue making history. Today Messi has given us one more joy to Barcelona fans “, Laporta wrote on his official Twitter account.

Font also spoke on social media, with a photo of Messi and Xavi, who wants him to be his coach if he becomes president in the March elections. The candidate cited a phrase from Messi’s interview in which he revealed shortly before that he is staying in Barcelona so as not to go to trial for his departure.

“There has been no project or nothing for a long time, they are juggling and covering holes“, he quotes the player to bet on the change in the culé directive.”Only with a solid project, well worked out, will we overcome the challenges of the future. Let’s rebuild Barça “, he adds.