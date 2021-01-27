On June 30, the contract that links Lionel Messi with Barcelona will expire and there are several sources that point to a landing of the Rosario in Paris to meet up with Neymar and play for Paris Saint Germain. But there are not only rumors. Recently, Leonardo, the manager of the French club, said that “great players like Messi will always be on the PSG list”, something that was not to the liking of several Catalans, including a former president of the Blaugrana club and a candidate for a new mandate Joan Laporta.

“It is a lack of respect for Barça that clubs like PSG allow themselves destabilize Barça saying publicly that he is going to sign Leo Messi, “Laporta said in a ceremony at the headquarters of his candidacy.

“This I understand that a club like Barça cannot allow it, that State-clubs allow themselves the luxury of trying to destabilize another club that we are competing in the same competition, such as the Champions League, I understand that it is a lack of respect“, he remarked.

The candidate for the presidency of FC Barcelona Joan Laporta during an act of ‘Estimem el Barça’, this Wednesday. Photo: DPA

“And more coming from a club-state that what should be done is to apply the regulations firmly and strictly so that they are not allowed to skip it, but there will also have to work very hard so that this does not happen again, “he added, in clear reference to UEFA and FIFA.

Laporta chose to refer to what was said a few weeks ago by PSG sports director Leonardo. “Great players like Messi will always be on PSG’s list. Now obviously is not the time to talk about it or dream about it, but we are sitting at the table of those who follow this topic closely“, it had affirmed in the magazine France Football.

Since January 1, Messi has been free to negotiate with other clubs and, according to a Canal + journalist, both he and his family began to study French, which could be a nod to a future arrival at PSG.

Other times. Two young Laporta and Messi in the Orejona in 2009. Photo Josep LAGO / AFP

In this regard, Laporta insisted that Barcelona “must be able to do a good proposal to Leo Messi for him to contemplate and accept“And that is why he stressed the urgency of having a new president, who will come out of the March 7 elections, to quickly achieve an eventual renewal of Messi.

“These situations are deteriorating and it will be increasingly difficult to make a convincing proposalTime goes by, a situation is consolidating, any player who is free may be negotiating his future and Barça continues without a president and without a board of directors, “he concluded.

With information from AFP