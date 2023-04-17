The president of Barcelona, ​​Joan Laporta, came to the fore this Monday to try to defend the Barça entity in the Negreira casea criminal process opened against the Catalan club for the payment of 7.3 million euros to companies related to the former vice president of the Arbitration Technical Committee, José María Enríquez Negreira, between 2001 and 2018. Laporta insisted and insisted that Barça suffers a “ media lynching”, accused Real Madrid of “unprecedented cynicism” for appearing in the case, assured that there were 643 reports and 43 cds and that “they were “important and necessary”.

He also pointed against Javier Tebas, president of the employers’ association, for “acting without prudence and responsibility”, and insinuated that Barcelona could be the “victim of the situation”. The most important thing for the Barca president was that Barcelona “has never carried out any action that had the purpose or intention of altering the competition in order to have a sporting advantage in its favour”. However, after more than two hours of appearance, Laporta implied that Barça paid for 17 years for technical-arbitral reports, of which there is only documentary trace between the period 2014 and 2018, to Javier Enríquez Romero, son of negreira. Of the relationship between the club and the father, on the other hand, everything remains in the nebula.

More information

Barcelona took more than two months to present a convincing public justification after Cadena Ser uncovered the Negreira case on February 15. Before appearing -according to club sources- the president rehearsed for many hours. The club’s lawyers had asked him to be very careful.

Despite more than two hours of appearance, many doubts still hover. “The Negreira Case is not a case of sports corruption,” Laporta urged. Enríquez Negreira received from Barcelona, ​​through companies, between 2001 and 2018. His son appeared on the scene in 2014, although he had previously billed the club between 2003 and 2005 when his father was on leave. Laporta made Enríquez Romero’s advice clear: “These are well-written, high-quality reports. In addition, some have illustrations. I would encourage all those who are talking very frivolously about this subject to tell me the play, the goal, the game or the action suspected of refereeing favoritism that has been carried out for this advice. It is a false hypothesis”, exposed the president of Barcelona.

On the other hand, he could not be as blunt when asked repeatedly about Enríquez Negreira’s work. In fact, he claimed that the compliance He found only one report in the period before 2014. “They are destroyed, they expire,” he said. And she returned to focus on the reports of Enríquez Romero. “I have always understood that the provider of the services was the son,” she stressed. And, incidentally, he clarified: “I understand that the father-son relationship had an influence.” The extensive defense of Barcelona, ​​in any case, did not present surprises. “The Prosecutor’s Office has not been able to demonstrate that the payments made to the companies related to Mr. Negreira could influence the arbitration appointments or the sports results. They have not been able to do it because it was not possible ”, sentenced Laporta. However, the complaint provisionally concludes that Barcelona tried to rig the competition with those payments that are not justified in consultancies and with which, as Negreira himself admitted in his statement before the Treasury, the Barça entity intended to ensure arbitration ” neutrals”.

The Prosecutor’s Office has a hypothesis and has embodied it in the complaint that has given rise to the judicial instruction: it suspects that Barça paid so that José María Enríquez Negreira, as number two of the referees’ governing body, would influence them so that they will end up benefiting the club in their decisions, according to Jesús García Bueno. As a consequence of the Osasuna case, the Supreme Court has just said that this is a crime of mere activity. In other words, for there to be a conviction, it is enough to prove that the intention of the club was the fix, regardless of whether specific payments or favorable treatment to members with names and surnames can be demonstrated.

Joan Laporta, during the press conference this Monday in Barcelona. DPA via Europa Press (DPA via Europa Press)

Laporta knew the jurisprudence and had very prepared the answers to some questions, for example the one that made reference to the “neutral” treatment that Negreira’s Barcelona supposedly expected. “I refer to the report of the Tax Agency. On page 17 it is clear that Mr. Negreira says that as a personal hypothesis. No one from the club told him that this was to seek neutrality. The services of the Negreira family to Barcelona began, according to the Prosecutor’s documents, in 2001. In other words, four Barcelona presidents have been involved in the Negreira Case: Joan Gaspart (2001-2003), Joan Laporta (2003-2010 ), Sandro Rosell (2010-2015) and Josep Maria Bartomeu (2015-2018). “I do not speak on behalf of third parties. I can only speak for myself. Everything else will be explained at trial. Since I left, in 2010, the amount has increased. But I do not intend to distrust. I understand that it will be explained at trial,” Laporta said.

The president of Barcelona is confident that he will not receive a sanction from UEFA. The highest body of European football opened an internal investigation on March 22. “It seems to me that it is one of the most serious cases in football since I dealt with it,” said Ceferín, president of UEFA. Laporta, however, is optimistic. “First we have to win the League and qualify for the Champions League. I think that UEFA, as it is acting at this moment, does not sign up for this public lynching without trial that is carried out from some spheres. I am convinced that this will not happen, it would be an unprecedented event with a club of the level of Barcelona that is being lynched without having judged it. False hypotheses are being validated, and this is also known by UEFA, we are in contact with them, we have explained it to them, ”said the Barça manager.

The president of FC Barcelona, ​​Joan Laporta, during the press conference this Monday in Barcelona. Alejandro Garcia (EFE)

He was not so conciliatory with LaLiga. “The president of the LFP is having an absolutely irresponsible behavior. He is trying to damage Barça’s reputation. He has a series of constant performances, with his statements, in which valid hypotheses that are false. He says that Barça had recognized that these services did not exist and that is not the case, ”Laporta said.

Close to UEFA, far from LaLiga, the president of Barcelona attacked Real Madrid, his partner in the Super League, without proof, and accused him of cynicism. “He says that he feels harmed, a club like Madrid that has historically been favored by arbitration decisions, which has been considered the regime’s team, due to its proximity to political, economic and sports power. For seven decades, most of the presidents of the CTA (Technical Arbitration Committee) have been uninterruptedly by ex-partners, or ex-players or ex-directors of Real Madrid and on some occasions all at once… At least now they can be unmasked and this trial will he will put in his place, is an unprecedented exercise in cynicism.”

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.