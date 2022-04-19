Did you lack agility to act?

“Now it is easy to say that you could see it coming. In the meetings with UEFA they told us from Eintracht that there were those with the ticket and those who came without a ticket, which was not true. We are in an internal debate with UEFA and we have to purge responsibilities. Those who came without a ticket were able to get it through the partners. Surely we could have done something. So many Germans near the stadium… this caused a problem on the Barça bus, which could not enter in the usual way. sensitive, if we had prohibited entry there would have been altercations. We consider that there is malpractice on the part of a tour operator and that is why we disassociated ourselves from it. The overflow of the club’s private security mechanisms is evident. The number of Germans was about 30,000 who came with tickets, who got them near the stadium,” says Laporta.