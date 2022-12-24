One of the great dreams of all culé is lately on everyone’s lips. As of January 1, Leo Messi will be free to negotiate a new contract with any club, as we remember that his relationship with PSG ends in June 2023. The Argentine star has the option of extending his contract with the entity for another year Parisian, but in Barcelona they continue to dream of the return of the prodigal son.
Joan Laporta has been the first to be questioned about whether there really is a possibility that “the flea” will wear the Blaugrana elastic again, to which the president has responded as follows:
“I would like him to return to Barça, I would love it, but we cannot generate according to what expectations. He has won the World Cup and it has made us culés very happy because he resisted him ”.
“For us he is the best player of all time. His heart is culé, he will always be linked to Barça. Whether or not he returns as a player… now he is from PSG. We would really like him to return to Barça, but we will see him.”
The statements do not clarify anything excessively, but they do suggest that he will do everything possible to get Leo to dress short again at the Camp Nou, since the march on the 10th was not what he wanted. Messi deserves to say a proper goodbye to the Camp Nou, with a crowd on their feet chanting his name and thanking him for every minute he has spent inspiring dreams at the Palau Blaugrana. The story of the best soccer player of all time deserves a happy ending.
#Joan #Laporta #Messi #return #Barça #love
Leave a Reply