Joan Laporta, the president of Barcelona, ​​was passing through Bogotá, after facing difficult months with two consecutive eliminations in the Champions League, financial problems at the club and the departure of Argentine Lionel Messi.

Laporta, who seeks to return with a more than strengthened club, was passing through Colombia to review the work of the Barcelona Football Club Foundation in our country.

At an institutional level, it represented something that we did not know how to solve well. Here I take responsibility, even though I didn’t have many options either

The Spaniard spoke with EL TIEMPO about current issues in soccer, such as Piqué’s departure from the team and the Qatar 2022 World Cup. In addition, he could not avoid addressing the issue of Lionel Messi’s departure from Barcelona, ​​who was signed by PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) in August 2021.

When asked about the departure of ‘La pulga’ from Barça, the team to which he belonged for some 21 years, Laporta assured that the footballer’s farewell affected him a lot. “At an institutional level, it represented something that we did not know how to solve well. Here I take responsibility, despite the fact that I did not have many options either,” she said.

The president commented that this “It is an issue that has always left me with the feeling that we could have resolved it better.“. He added that, on a sporting level, “having a player as talented as Leo Messi is always very good, he is the best player in the world.”

However, he assured that the club is overcoming this situation. “We are convinced that Messi knows that Barça is his home and that we love him very much“. On the details of a possible return of Messi to the team, Laporta explained that “out of respect for PSG and Messi himself, it is a subject that we cannot delve into very deeply”.

Joan Laporta, president of FC Barcelona. Photo: Nestor Gomez – WEATHER

