Joan Laporta attended Sport to deal with current issues surrounding the Barça entity. The withdrawal of Piqué, the possible return of Messi and the renewal of Jordi Alba were on the table. Here we leave you the best statements:
Q: The departure of Gerard Piqué helps to lower the wage bill…
A:Piqué’s departure has been decided by him. Probably motivated by a sports theme. If Gerard had had the coach’s confidence and played like an undisputed starter, he obviously wouldn’t have left. Piqué has decided what he wanted to do and we, from the board of directors, respect him. Xavi has been very honest with him. From the first moment the technician told him that he did not count on him and I also discussed his situation with him. But Gerard is a competitive man, a winner, and he still saw himself as a starter and wanted to continue. Although in the end he has seen the reality and has made a decision. He has had a way of saying goodbye to the club, given the rush, very nice. We always want our heroes to be eternal but it is impossible.
Q: Has an agreement been reached for the termination of your contract?
A: Yes. It is already signed. The club pays him what corresponds until the last day that Gerard has worked.
Q: Piqué was able to say goodbye to the Camp Nou. Messi, No. In what situation is Messi’s possible return to Barça at the moment? Its viable? And, if it is not produced, do you have any kind of tribute planned?
A: Leo knows that at Barça he always has his home. But allow me not to talk about Leo because he is a player for another team and we would enter again into a series of statements and counter-statements that would not benefit us at all. He has a valid contract with a European club. I can only say that Leo has been the best player in the history of Barça.
Q: Piqué’s departure will significantly ease the problem of ‘fair-play’. Busquets and Sergi Roberto’s contract ends on June 30. Of the four captains, only Jordi Alba remains, will he negotiate with him? An exit or a new salary reduction?
A: We respect contracts. And Jordi has a contract until June 30, 2024. And we are going to respect it. Jordi is also a great Barcelona fan. I don’t want to get into any kind of controversy. In a moment of maximum difficulty they look for each other everywhere. Gerard’s decision has been personal and motivated by his sporting situation. Jordi Alba is having a good season, he is giving himself to the maximum and I don’t want to enter other derivatives.
