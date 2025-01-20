The president of FC Barcelona, ​​Joan Laporta, arrived at the Ciutat de la Justicia in Barcelona a few minutes before nine in the morning this Monday to declare that he was being investigated for an alleged crime of scam of 4.7 million euros outside the presidency of the Blaugrana club.

Laporta has entered through the Carrilet avenue access and has not made any statements before the media.

The president of FC Barcelona is cited as being investigated in the Investigative Court number 6 of Barcelona for events that occurred between 2016 and 2018, when a family that won a prize in the lottery invested 2,400,000 euros in the Chinese company CSSB Limited.

“The company owned the Chinese football club BIT FC, an amateur team,” he confirmed to Europa Press the defendants’ lawyer, Joan Comas. The lawyer confirms that they promised him that the investment in the company that owns the club would provide them with “a return of 6%”, but that They only received the benefits for a couple of months, to make it seem like it was a business that had gone bad, in his literal words.

The lawyer maintains that his clients came into contact with the company through a man who worked in a luxury dealership and who was married to an investment advisor from a banking entity; both are accused, in addition to the entity, as civilly responsible.

Through them, to whom considers “getters” of potential investorsthey contacted the company and, according to Comas, their clients, who have no training, signed a contract written “in Chinese.”

The plaintiffs They went to Laporta’s office on several occasionsaccording to the jurist, to complain that they had stopped receiving the agreed benefits and maintains that they can prove through emails that they received “long for a year.” The president of Barça would have acted as his advisor and lawyer.





According to him, They were told that, due to the pandemic, first, and “due to a problem with the federation”, later, the team had not moved up a division. and that they planned to sell it, but were looking for investors.