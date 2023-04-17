The president of FC Barcelona, ​​Joan Laporta, accused Real Madrid of carrying out an exercise in “unprecedented cynicism” for appearing in the cause of the ‘Negreira case’ and branded the attitude of the president of LaLiga, Javier Tebas, as “irresponsible” that does not benefit the competition.

At the press conference to give explanations about the millionaire payments made by the entity to the former vice-president of the Technical Committee of Referees (CTA), José María Enríquez Negreira, the Barça leader praised the “responsible and prudent” behavior in the case of the leaders of the Royal Spanish Federation (RFEF), FIFA and the Higher Sports Council (CSD).

Laporta, on the other hand, regretted that Real Madrid has gone “for free” by appearing as injured in the case that investigates the Barça club, Enríquez Negreira and the former presidents of the entity Sandro Rosell and Josep María Bartomeu for different crimes of corruption.

“That this club (Real Madrid) comes forward and alleges that it feels harmed sportingly in the best period for FC Barcelona seems to me an unprecedented exercise in cynicism”, asserted Laporta, who thought that the white club historically “has been favored” by arbitration proceedings.

And, in this sense, he added: “For seven decades the majority of the leaders of the Technical Committee of Referees have been uninterruptedly ex-partners, ex-directors or ex-players of Real Madrid”.

Laporta says that relations between Barcelona and Real Madrid were damaged

In this way, the Barca president admitted that relations with the white club are “institutionally affected” by, as he pointed out, the “belligerent” reaction of its leaders.

“I was under pressure from the social mass of Real Madrid, I can understand it, but I cannot accept it or give our opinion on this matter,” Laporta replied when asked about his relationship with Florentino Pérez, with whom he has spoken in recent weeks. .

Florentino Pérez, president of Real Madrid.

In addition, Laporta criticized the public manifestations of Javier Tebas since the information was published last February in relation to the 7.3 million euros that Barcelona paid to Enríquez Negreira between 2001 and 2018. According to the president, the top leader of LaLiga has tried with his statements to “feed this controversy” such as “providing erroneous documents” to the cause, referring to the manuscripts found at the home of the former Barça manager Josep Contreras.

The Barca president also announced that he will attend the next LaLiga assembly on April 19 for the ‘Negreira Case’ and reiterated that this investigation has started at this time “it is not by chance”.

Laporta directly related that the cause is being investigated at a time when Barcelona is “coming out” of the economic and sports crisis that it is dragging, has decided that the works of the Espai Barça are carried out by the Turkish company Limak and has not signed the ‘ LaLiga’s Plan Impulso’ with the CVC investment fund.

“It is the most ferocious attack of the entity in the course of its history,” stressed the Barca leader, who went directly to the president of LaLiga to ask him to stop with “this verbal incontinence” because, according to what he said, he is not doing any favors to the competition it represents.

However, Laporta stressed that the president of UEFA, Aleksander Ceferin, “is acting prudently”, despite the fact that in an interview in a Slovenian newspaper he described Barça’s situation as “exceptionally serious” as a result of the explosion of the ‘ Negreira case.

Aleksander Ceferin, president of Uefa. See also "'Culers', I have to tell you something": Gerard Pique hangs up his boots at Barça

“I admit (to Ceferin) that he is acting prudently and has not fallen into the trap of Mr. Tebas, who is trying to dirty the club. I am convinced that UEFA will rule when we are judged,” he said.

For this reason, he applauded that the highest body in European football does not sign up for “this public lynching without trial” which, in his opinion, other bodies are carrying out, and he was convinced that Barcelona will not be penalized without playing next season. edition of the Champions League.

Despite the investigation opened by the highest European football body, Laporta reported that he will not abandon the Super League project that the Barça club champions together with Real Madrid and Juventus. “We are in contact with UEFA and the capacity for dialogue that we have with them exists, although we have discrepancies in other aspects,” he added.

SPORTS

with Efe

More sports news