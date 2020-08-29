Imagine this. Fish everywhere. The bottom of the sea as if it were a nervous system. Jets of water on the sand. Algae and fauna. Sponges and buckets. Joan Jonas turned into amphibian and reptile. A diver caressing the ocean like a duck does with its tail. A butterfish and a white shark. A horse returning from a strange country. The hug of a lobster. A sperm whale in peaceful occupations. Wind sounds, ship sirens, whistles, footsteps, mirrors and masks. The drawing of a clitoris or an earth’s crust. A drawing that grows. A squid on the tip of its claws. The exhaustion of pool laughter. The freedom to dive under a sheet. A moon wanting to catch a jellyfish. A skylight to enter certain depths. An octopus that weighs about 20 days. A wide angle retina. A kind of marine archeology the size of a melon.

It’s the performance Moving Off the Land by Joan Jonas, which this Wednesday hosted the Prado Museum, within the framework of the exhibition that this reference artist has just presented at the Thyssen-Bornemisza Museum, within the program led by the TBA21 Foundation. But also, a statement, a sample of his artistic practice, of his creative universe. Layers of papers and fabrics, screens and stocks. It is what his work always asks for, that we adapt our gaze to understand that all his work makes sense in a holistic way, without rooms in between. That’s the method: sometimes you create the facilities first and then develop the performance starting from the same images and ideas. And, other times, create the performances first and then condense that same content into one installation. It looks like a tongue twister, but no. The performance it also had some trompe l’oeil, but it wasn’t exactly that either. She calls it “translations,” ephemeral projects of solid realities. It sounds complex, but what are memories if not that. Jonas prowls around them constantly. For her, past, present and future is like a mass of clay with which to mold an idea of ​​time that floats without weight, like her 83-year-old body under water. Impossible not to feel true deja vu in this eternal aquatic and artistic return, where time also expands in the eyes of the viewer.

Joan Jonas’ defense of the oceans goes beyond this performance and the exhibition that accompanies it at the Thyssen, and which comes from the Ocean Space, platform for research on the oceans that the TBA21 has open in Venice, where it could be seen last year. Jonas’s fondness for aquariums and the different cultures related to them is known. A mythological reference for the story, and a spiritual compass for the artist. In addition, the curator, Stefanie Hessler, has dedicated three years of research to the project, with scientific collaborations and a global review of the artist’s work, which ends up being a final tribute to the extinction of species in all its nuances.

Joan Jonas seems strong on the stage of the Prado auditorium. Dressed in white, as if it were one of those large papers she paints on, she goes from here to there reading typologies of fish and painting them a shrimp red. Cover her head in lights and try to hug a lobster. Later she tries it with a whale. At times she talks like someone who sips a glass of water. The text connects with the performative lecture so widespread in museums already, and goes on fish bowls and crystalline ponds, turtles and cephalopods. She herself looks like an octopus dealing with her bare body mass. There is no innocence there. Jonas knows that the octopus has panoramic vision and that almost every time he wants to escape, he succeeds. The metaphor of a career with a lot of liquid time to go.