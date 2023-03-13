On the verge of completing two years in office, the Minister of the Interior, Joan Ignasi Elena, denies the internal crises that he has overcome without breaking a sweat. “They have been changes with a lot of interest from public opinion, but with a minor impact on the body.” He does not doubt that “security must be a left-wing value.”

Ask. Faced with so much criticism. Have you feared for his dismissal?

Answer. There has been a will from the PSC, given its impotence to manage security where it has responsibilities, to attack me.

Q. Tell us the truth. Why did Major Trapero get fired?

R. The Mossos 2030 project, to bet on more proximity, on feminization, on a more choral direction, needed a new path.

Q. Did it have something to do with not authorizing an escort to Junqueras?

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

R. It isn’t true. It answers a more serious and more important question.

Q. Would you prohibit Brimo’s intervention in evictions?

R. Brimo does not participate in evictions. When the judge asks you to participate because he foresees risks, we intervene with mediation. In the end, if necessary, in a timely manner, in some case, public order intervenes.

Q. Some commanders consider it their duty to command the Brimo when necessary without the need for a judge’s order.

R. I do not enter into operational discussions, but this statement is not clear to me.

Q. Will we see more use of gas in the near future?

R. I can’t anticipate anything, it would be imprudent. I do want to insist that the commission for the police model and for the disappearance of the rubber bullets belonged to the PSC and now in Spain they defend their maintenance.

Q. Are you concerned about the proliferation of investigations of other bodies, even in homicides?

R. They are anecdotal cases, more typical of the political debate that they have in Spain.

Q. What does it mean?

R. A sector of the right that systematically questions the role of the Mossos, deep down is against their existence. And I have always regretted that the PSOE, instead of fighting against this discourse, uses weak arguments.

Q. The PSC or Units?

R. The PSC has decided that the person who directs the security policy of the PSC is the former general secretary of Unió Democràtica [Ramon Espadaler]. This is a political option.

Q. How far is the minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska from Espadaler?

R. They have the same model, a conservative model. And it is very difficult for both of them, I don’t know if for ideological reasons or political weakness, to face the right wing head on.

Q. Upon arrival, he expressed his intention to put a woman in charge

R. I don’t remember saying it. I said that of the 10% of women in command positions, at the end of the mandate there would be a third. There is already 25%.

Q. Would you like to have a female boss?

R. The objective is not to put a boss who is a man or a woman, but that the body represents the diversity of the country.

Q. In Salent. Was there initial lack of coordination with Education?

R. Whenever there is a tragedy, you surely analyze what could have been done better.

Q. Waka nightclub should be closed?

R. I am responsible for the discipline in the field of nightlife venues. I do not think, I issue resolutions. This question I cannot answer.

Q. Do you consider modifying the law to be able to close it?

R. When a legislative amendment is made, it must be done by working with many people and at that moment we cannot announce if we are doing it.

Q. How’s the crime?

R. The data indicates that there has been a downward stabilization in the last part of the year.

Q. Why does ERC keep a director of the Convergència police?

R. He is a person with whom I trust. It escapes no one that there has been a remarkable political evolution in this country.

Q. If I were from Junts, would I be there?

R. Pere Ferrer is independent, like so many people in the Government.

Q. They no longer provide nationalities. Are you afraid that you are stealing information from citizens and giving wings to the extreme right?

R. Those who commit crimes are people, not nationalities. If you give data, you have to give them all: opportunities in life, in which economic and educational space you are located, academic training…

Q. Are you against police infiltrations in environments of possible radicalization?

R. I am against police infiltrations without judicial authorization and that pursue dissidence and not crime. Infiltrating the police into social organizations that have not committed any crime is not characteristic of a democratic state.

Q. Are you sure there isn’t mossos in those same settings?

R. Yes, I’m sure.

Q. A separate chapter in the internal storm that we mentioned before…

R. There is no storm.

Q. you deny it

R. No, no, it’s just like that.

Q. Are you concerned about the complaint from the former head of the investigation of political interference pointing to the current chief commissioner?

R. There has been no complaint about it. They are rumors. What do you want me to do?

Q. It is more than a rumor. It is written in a complaint

R. In a labor procedure in which he opposes the change of destination, but not in a complaint. I have said it and repeated it: whoever makes political interference in the investigations will go out in a balloon.

Q. Isn’t that enough in the way the former head of research has put it?

R. There are mechanisms to communicate the existence of a crime. Or should I assume that a crime has been committed?

Q. You can worry, ask and get answers.

R. I have always been denied.

Q. And if some proof comes out?

R. I will not accept interference in the investigations. I’ve said it so many times that it seems pretty repetitive to me.

Q. Is the perception that negotiating with the central government is easier true?

R. With the state government we have understood each other on issues that have been positive, but obviously there are vast differences in the conception of security.

Q. Do you think that the citizen understands that it is possible to agree in Madrid with the PSOE and not in the Catalan Government with the PSC?

R. That will not happen. Is there one or is there the other.

You can follow EL PAÍS Catalunya at Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter