While far from a ubiquitous tradition, some clubs across Europe enjoy preparing for the upcoming campaign by hosting some kind of kick-off event ahead of the new season.
Arsenal’s Emirates Cup has become a prized friendly competition since its establishment, but there is no exhibition trophy with as much history as FC Barcelona’s Joan Gamper Trophy.
The Blaugrana will host their 58th edition of the trophy in August 2023, with this year’s opponent recently revealed.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Joan Gamper Trophy.
The Joan Gamper Trophy is an exhibition match that Barcelona organizes annually in August at the Camp Nou before the start of the new season.
Teams from all over the world have been invited to compete in the match since its inception, and the game is named after Joan Gamper. Swiss-born legend who was a founding member, player and president of Barcelona.
More news about FC Barcelona
The exhibition trophy was inaugurated by Enric Llaudet, the club’s president between 1961 and 1968, in 1966. During the first 30 years, four teams competed in the Joan Gamper Trophy with two semifinals and one final to decide the winner.
In the first edition of the mini-tournament, Barcelona were joined by Anderlecht, Nantes and FC Koln. The Spaniards defeated FC Koln in the final 3-1, the first of their 45 Gamper Trophy wins.
Since 1997, the Trophy has been a one-match game, with penalties deciding the winner if things end in a tie after 90 minutes. The original men’s Gamper Trophy has also been supplemented by a women’s Gamper Trophy since 2021.
For the first time, the Joan Gamper Trophy will not be played at the Camp Nou. Barcelona will host this year’s opponent, Tottenham, on August 8 at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, their temporary stadium for 2023/24 in the neighborhood of Montjuic.
However, it is believed that the loser of the next Gamper Trophy between Spurs and Barcelona will have to hire the services of Clement Lenglet. There is so much at stake…
Here are all the results for the Joan Gamper Trophy since it became a standalone game in 1997.
|
Year
|
Result
|
1997
|
Barcelona 2-2 Sampdoria (Barça won on penalties)
|
1998
|
Barcelona 2-2 Santos (Barça won on penalties)
|
1999
|
Barcelona 3-1 Sporting CP
|
2000
|
Barcelona-PSV 2-1
|
2001
|
Barcelona 3-2 Parma
|
2002
|
Barcelona 1-0 Red Star Belgrade
|
2003
|
Barcelona 1-1 Boca Juniors (Barça won on penalties)
|
2004
|
Barcelona 2-1 Milan
|
2005
|
Juventus 2-2 Barcelona (Juve won on penalties)
|
2006
|
Barcelona 4-0 Bayern Munich
|
2007
|
Barcelona 5-0 Inter
|
2008
|
Barcelona 2-1 Boca Juniors
|
2009
|
Manchester City 1-0 Barcelona
|
2010
|
Barcelona 1-1 Milan (Barça won on penalties)
|
2011
|
Barcelona 5-0 Napoli
|
2012
|
Sampdoria 1-0 Barcelona
|
2013
|
Barcelona 8-0 Saints
|
2014
|
Barcelona 6-0 Leon
|
2015
|
Barcelona 3-0 Rome
|
2016
|
Barcelona-Sampdoria 3-2
|
2017
|
Barcelona 5-0 Chapecoense
|
2018
|
Barcelona 3-0 Boca Juniors
|
2019
|
Barcelona-Arsenal 2-1
|
2020
|
Barcelona 1-0 Elche
|
2021
|
Barcelona 3-0 Juve
|
2022
|
Barcelona 6-0 UNAM
Joan Gamper Trophy Winners
|
Club
|
victories
|
Barcelona
|
Four. Five
|
FC Koln
|
2
|
sampdoria
|
1
|
Juventus
|
1
|
Manchester City
|
1
|
Borussia Monchengladbach
|
1
|
International
|
1
|
ujpest
|
1
|
Mechelen
|
1
|
Porto
|
1
|
Tenerife
|
1
|
Valencia
|
1
Joan Gamper Trophy top scorers
|
Position
|
Player
|
Club
|
goals
|
1
|
Lionel Messi
|
Barcelona
|
9
|
2=
|
Juan Manuel Asensi
|
Barcelona
|
7
|
2=
|
Txiki Begiristan
|
Barcelona
|
7
|
2=
|
Hristo Stoichkov
|
Barcelona
|
7
|
5=
|
Josep Maria Fuste
|
Barcelona
|
6
|
5=
|
Martial Pineapple
|
Barcelona
|
6
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked
#Joan #Gamper #Trophy #Barcelonas #traditional #trophy
Leave a Reply