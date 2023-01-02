A rising star on two wheels flew through the narrow desert corners to the historic city of Al-Ula, Saudi Arabia’s first World Heritage Site, to win the second stage of the 2023 Dakar Rally. Mason Klein, American driver of KTM, debuted his record of victories in the rally, beating the heavyweights of the discipline. With a magnificent display of agility and speed in a special that Joan Barreda defined as one of the toughest he can remember, he announced his candidacy for the Touareg at just 21 years old, seizing the lead of the event.

The man from Castellón from Honda, who hit his left foot with a stone in the final section, finished sixth, 2m 32s behind the winner, and is third in the general classification, 2m 03s behind the new leader: “It has been one of the stages toughest in recent years. More than five hours, with many tracks and many rocks. In the last few kilometers I hit a rock in the river bed and my toes hurt a lot. I hope it’s not a big deal.” But yes, the final diagnosis is hard to come by: fracture of the distal phalanx of the big toe of the left foot.

Ricky Brabec, who started in the lead, was far behind at 5m 35s and falls to sixth place in the table. On a day where the main favorites did not shine, Daniel Sanders (GasGas) began to play with strategy. At the finish line, the Austrian admitted that he did not push to avoid opening the track tomorrow. “It has been a hard day, but I have gone very well and then I have decided to stop. Tomorrow will be an important day and I have decided to take a little walk. Even if there is a bonus for winning, it is too early in the race.” He allowed himself to go back for almost five minutes between the penultimate checkpoint and the finish line, a 44 km section.

Sebastian Bühler (Hero) and Skyler Howes (Husqvarna) completed the podium. Klein received a two-minute penalty for breaking the speed limit, but luckily for him he kept the win and the lead. “Most of the day I followed the others, but in the last part they were joking about whether to let me lead or not, so in the end I decided to go and it went well”, commented the young winner. “With the speed my mind goes blank, it is too much for my brain. It’s hard, and I don’t know if it’s a matter of experience”.

Toby Price (KTM), lamented the “river of stones” in which the organization had put them, which presented the stage as a pure formality in the information session the day before. “If you want to survive and finish, you have to take it a little slow,” he said. After the surprise on the way to Al-Ula, the delegation begins to accept the forecasts that this will be one of the most demanding Dakars in history. The third stage, 447 km between beautiful lunar landscapes, will take the competitors to the mountainous area of ​​Ha’il, another enclave known and feared by the entire bivouac.

