Joan Baldoví (Swedish, 64 years old) opted for the candidacy for the presidency of the Generalitat after the resignation of Mónica Oltra who, until then, was the visible head of Compromís in the Valencian Community. His popularity was an advantage and, in fact, almost seven out of ten Valencians say they know him and give him a pass in the evaluation of leaders, according to a 40dB survey. “Baldo”, as he is known within the party and among his colleagues, leaves behind 12 years as a deputy in Congress and makes his debut in the regional sphere. Affable and witty, he defends the role of Compromís in the Government of the Botànic and believes that good personal relations facilitate political agreements.

Ask. whatWill you miss Madrid?

Answer. Yes, definitely. I have been welcomed and loved. Also for the people of Madrid. I have learned a lot because sometimes. It has been a privilege.

Q. What have you learned?

R. That without noise, with discretion, more agreements are reached. The politics that matter are not made so much from the rostrum of Congress as in the commissions, where you have the ability to reach agreements that improve many laws. I have also learned that good personal relationships make political relationships easier.

Q. Compromís, according to polls, is one of the parties that has the most mobilized electorate, but in the left block the mobilization is still less than in the left. How do you manage to mobilize the electorate?

R. I think that the drive for change that we did see in 2015 does not exist. As the days go by, people will realize that they have to choose and they cannot raise their shoulders and look the other way.

Q. What would you say to those who have not yet decided?

R. Let them vote with their heads and with their wallets. If we are represented by parties that are capable of voting against raising pensions, against raising the minimum wage, against the labor reform, that there be taxes for those who have the most, then they should compare and vote with their heads and with the wallet.

Q. You are entrusting your entire campaign, your proposals, to the improvement of financing. They have already said that they will go to court if necessary, but do you think people really perceive its importance?

R. We probably haven’t been able to explain it. A good financing system is more doctors, more nurses, more housing, more teachers and more institutes and a greater capacity to help the productive fabric. If we had financing like that of Navarra, we would not place so much emphasis on it, but the disinterest of the PP and the PSOE is scandalous. They have all recognized it but nothing has been done to solve it.

Q. What has been the role of Compromís in the Botànic?

R. We have been the driving force to go further. Many of the leading measures would not have been approved without the presence of Compromís. We have recovered for the public network hospitals, ITV… we have been revolutionaries in social services and education. We have stretched from the PSOE to advance further and have more ambitious and courageous policies.

R. We have done a lot and explained a little less. All the social and economic indicators are better than in 2015. The Botànic has created a friendly ecosystem so that the economy can flow, but the problem is the noise that comes from Madrid, which covers up the achievements.

Q. What noise are you referring to?

R. Insubstantial controversies, such as the controversy of May 2, which end up covering up the importance of talking about urban planning, housing or health and that is what should be occupying us and not artificial controversies. It must be assessed how we were, how we are and the proposals for the future.

Q. Who did you get on better with at the Botànic?

R. From what my colleagues have told me, sometimes we have gotten along very well with the PSOE. Miscegenation in Education (mixing charges from one party to the other instead of leaving the entire department in the hands of one formation) has worked well but in other departments it has not gone so well. It does not depend on the party but on the people. We have observed a PSOE wanting to go their own way but we have shown that we are capable of agreeing and respecting agreements and forming a team. We are reliable partners.

Q. Would you have liked Yolanda Díaz to have campaigned with you?

R. Neither yes nor no. We are focused on the problems of the Valencians and that is our only concern. You will have your reasons. It does not take away the dream.

Q. What does Compromís offer that other progressive forces do not?

R. Proximity and closeness. The decision to work based on the interests of those who live and work here and not 300 kilometers away.

Q. Can they lose that Valencian singularity if they merge with Sumar?

R. We will talk about this on the 29th. In any case, the agreement will be horizontal and the singularity of Compromís as a Valencian political actor will be respected and we will never dilute our political singularity.

Q. Carlos Mazón boasts of having reached many agreements with Compromís in the Provincial Council of Alicante.

R. Well, we have reached an agreement and we have dismantled a patronage system. Now the resources are distributed according to the needs of the towns and not the political affiliation of their mayors. They have been agreements that benefit most people.

Q. Would you support the PP as a cordon sanitaire to prevent the ultra-right from entering the Valencian government?

R. When it’s time, we’ll water but, probably, not because, in the end, Mazón’s and VOX’s proposals are not very different either.

Q. Is it impossible to reach an agreement with Podem to present a joint candidacy?

R. In politics, never say never, but there are red lines that should not be crossed. This is not one of them.

Q. Is there a solution for Health, above all, for Primary Care?

R. Of course there is a solution and it does not happen by weakening it but by dedicating more resources. The PP fired 6,000 doctors and we have hired 15,000 since 2015. We want Primary Care to make appointments with a maximum of 48-72 hours. There have been things that we could have done better, but the PP formula differs a lot from seeking quality public healthcare. It does not rule out returning it to companies and for us that is a red line. A deputy and a retiree must have the same protection.

Q. For all that matters is his campaign slogan. Tell me the five things that you think matter most to citizens.

R. In healthcare, housing, jobs, fair prices for farmers and consumers and one that encompasses them all that is a good funding system to help make social and economic policies that help our people.

Q. Compromís has sided with the irrigators in the case of the Tajo-Segura transfer. As an ecological party that it is, how can you not defend an ecological flow?

Because what is being done is to allow Mrs. Ayuso (president of the Community of Madrid) not to purify as we purify all the other communities and in the end more water has to be used to dilute what does not purify and because we understand that in a scenario of climate change, it is necessary to end the transfers but not overnight and breaking agreements such as the one with the National Water Board. Farmers cannot be left without their livelihood, it must be done gradually with alternatives to transfers and gradually replacing it with measures such as desalination at a price that can be paid.

