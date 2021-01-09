In what must be called the twilight of his life – already 80 years old – Joan Baez can look back with serenity and be filled with the feeling of a life well led. A major artist, she is one of the most influential personalities of the second half of the twentieth century, with great probity and an intact loyalty to what made her emerge into the world, a young conquering, intrepid and talented woman, late 1950s.

Joan Chandos Baez was born on January 9, 1941, in New York City, to an enlightened and open middle-class American family. His mother, born in Scotland, and his father, born in Mexico and a researcher in nuclear physics, raise their three daughters with rigor – they have become Quakers – but also according to liberal and progressive values. His father had refused to take part in the Manhattan program from which the A-bomb emerged. To the military-industrial complex, he courageously prefers Unesco, which makes the little family travel to Europe and also to Iraq, where misery is not hidden not. First painful experience for the future singer.

Pete Seeger and Odetta

Back in the United States, the Baez settled in Boston, a stone’s throw from the vast university campus where Harvard and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) sparkle, his father’s new home port. Joan is 18, buys a guitar and immerses himself in the clubs that shake the region and become the ardent home of the folk revival, which marks the beginning of the 1960s in the United States. She had been impressed a few years earlier by Pete Seeger at a concert. It must be said that he was, impressive, this great man with his powerful voice with a warm timbre, himself the son of musicologists who became a master figure in the music scene, a social and cultural conscience, of those people who made great America.

Joan Baez groped and took the plunge in the famous Cambridge 47 Club which kept it on its poster for a few weeks. The beautiful soprano, with a pure and expressive voice, is launched, proud gaze and majestic presence. She made a decisive meeting with Odetta, extraordinary singer, the first to devote an album to the songs of Bob Dylan, whose contralto voice will accompany the civil rights movement, and who paved the way / voice for Joan Baez, Janis Joplin and so many ‘other.

Folk is a musical genre nurtured by the European musical traditions that immigrants brought with them. They are old songs, legends, stories from another era brought up to date, becoming topical songs, everyday songs, finally new songs, as Pete Seeger claims. The folk movement, of which the young Baez becomes a muse, is a cultural movement in which the unionized, student and cultivated America will recognize itself, tired of the witch hunt orchestrated by the FBI of J. Edgar Hoover and the activities commission anti-American Senator McCarthy.

The bottom of the air is heating up

At the turn of the 1960s, she raised her head and extricated herself from the deadly numbness provoked by the conformisms imposed by the Cold War and the fight against the “communist threat”, and met the powerful movement for civil rights that went shake up the United States. There is nothing backward or nostalgic about the identification with this exceptional cultural background that these songs are (1). On the contrary, because it affirms the appropriation of a confiscated and kills story, the popular story of which Howard Zinn will be the exegete after so many authors – Jack London, Upton Sinclair, John Steinbeck, Howard Fast, among others – had fed their fictions. The air is heating up: did the revolution in Cuba and the Bandung resolutions (2) find an echo in the creation of the Student for a Democratic Society (SDS), a student organization whose left activism, even immature, is spreading very quickly in the country, and which poses in its founding declaration a sharp criticism of the “American way of life”? All this weighs in the protean, complex and contradictory boiling of the United States of the 1960s.

In 1955, the “Anthology of American Folk Music” shed light on these forgotten musics and their performers, far removed from the canons of triumphant show business.

The folk revival movement is growing in this changing landscape where political awareness, cultural activism and popular songs are joyfully interwoven. The release, in 1955, by Folkways Records, of “Anthology of American Folk Music”, compiled by musicologist Harry Smith, had prepared the ground: bedside record of the generation of the 1960s and 1970s, this sum highlights these music and their forgotten performers, far removed from the canons of triumphant show-business. Many young groups seized on these repertoires and popularized others: the Irish from the Clancy Brothers, the somewhat commercial Kingston Trio, the New Lost City Ramblers, more in the tradition. Moreover, the Weavers, the fabulous vocal group of Pete Seeger, blacklisted by McCarthy, left a deep mark in the musical landscape frequented by the middle layers and the white and urban petty bourgeoisie, of which Joan Baez will quickly become the muse. .

Newport 1959, fate is sealed

Rumor has it. Bob Gibson, singer in sight of the folk scene, spots her and invites her in 1959 on the stage of the essential Newport festival. This acclaimed performance, added to his presence on a first collective disc, seals his fate. Quickly, she imposes this crystalline voice whose nuances marry the contours of a repertoire mainly resulting from the Irish tradition and the depths of the Appalachians. His youth – 19 years – caused a sensation, when the artists of this scene were rather veterans who had passed through the leaden years of McCarthyism. She sang in Chicago, then in New York, in Greenwich Village, the ardent home of folk attended by many young and talented singers eager to propel themselves on stage. Among them, the young Bob Dylan, who came to meet the icon Woody Guthrie (3), his pockets already full of explosive songs. The meeting is “tilt”, Baez offers him the brilliance of his very recent aura.

His first album will make a milestone for the quality of the repertoire, the beauty of the interpretation, the purity of the sound.

Business is in the running, even the great Columbia, whose artistic director John Hammond has, for 50 years, spotted the greatest, from Billie Holiday to… Bob Dylan. But, true to her instinct and to her militant conscience, she prefers a small New York label, Vanguard, which will grow up with her protégé. His first album, “Joan Baez”, will set a milestone for the quality of the repertoire, the beauty of the interpretation, the purity of the sound. She is accompanied there by Fred Hellerman, a former Weaver, son of Lithuanian immigrants, music enthusiast and post-war member of People’s Songs (4).

A love that makes the headlines

Without benefiting from the infrastructures of a big record company, it sells well and is quickly followed by another, just as remarkable, and by two recordings in public which faithfully reproduce what makes the strength of the singer: the accuracy, sincerity, charisma. They confirm the quality of its repertoire of traditional essence which will be enriched by songs heard abroad (Prévert, for example) and works by young authors, those biding their time in Greenwich Village, including Tim Hardin, Phil Ochs, Richard Farina and of course Bob Dylan.

Their friendship, their love will make headlines and will be a long story until the 1970s, during the latter’s “Rolling Thunder Review” tour. She is a brilliant performer, a muse and a faithful friend, even if she will address her spikes through songs, especially in her cover of “Simple Twist of Fate” on “Diamonds and Rust”, his excellent 1975 album.

With success, the interpreter gradually becomes an inspired author knowing how to surround herself with remarkable musicians. At a polite distance from the flourishing pop rock scene over the 1960s and the business that went with it, she was nonetheless present on the imperial Woodstock stage, with notably two eminently political songs: “Joe Hill” ( 5) and “Drug Store Truck Drivin’Man” (6), by the Byrds, which she sings with the clear intention of passing on the meaning to the new generation.

Courageous, dignified and consistent

The singer is also a woman of action. She espouses the progressive causes which are regaining strength, in particular that of the fight for civil rights which will lead to the end of racial segregation in the United States in 1965. Close to Pastor Martin Luther King, she goes down to the South, takes part in the marches with courage and determination in the face of armed racists and their dogs. Her voice carries far: we’ve all heard her sing at least once “We Shall Overcome” or “Blowin’in the Wind”.

The soprano also makes her guitar resonate against the Vietnamese quagmire. Bombed Hanoi, where she went in 1972, will remain a trauma. © Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images

With the same energy, she will take part in the battles against the Vietnam War, never missing an opportunity to denounce her during her concerts, all over the world. There too, she will give of her person at Christmas 1972 by going to Hanoi, at the invitation of the government, to express her solidarity under the terrifying bombardments which, for twelve days, will see more bombs fall on North Vietnam than England did not receive it during World War II. His disc “Where are You Now, my Son” brings back the crash. Married to journalist and activist David Harris, who pays from prison for refusing to go to war, also in fact, for public disorder, after being chained in front of a recruiting center in Oakland.

Dignified and coherent, she has throughout her career affirmed her principles and chosen her camp, that of the modest and the oppressed, which is not easy if we consider the political period crossed, without deviating from an artistic requirement never taken in default. In “Gracias a la Vida”, she reveals her Latin and Mexican ancestry, while paying homage to Victor Jara, assassinated shortly before in Chile, and to Violeta Parra, founder of the new Chilean song.

In front of a compact crowd, despite the rain, she returned to the pleasure of playing on the Grande Scène de la Fête de l’Humanité, in La Courneuve, in 2011. © Patrick Gheroussi / Fede Photo

In 1971, she returned to the top of sales with the song from the film “Sacco and Vanzetti”, “Here’s to You”, composed by Ennio Morricone, member of the PCI. She appears in the singing tour that she presents that same year on the Main Stage of the Fête de l’Humanité, acclaimed by tens of thousands of people. His sister Mimi Farina, who had married the folksinger Richard Farina, unfortunately died early, also performed there.

In 2011, when Joan Baez returned to this same stage, she reminded us of her emotion at this first concert and her discovery of the great popular gathering. Over the years, she continued to release albums until her last, “Whistle down the Wind”, quite simply remarkable, the voice having retained its clear timbre for compositions once again chosen with taste, which we could hear. during his 2018 tour in France.

Creative to the end, endowed with a keen sense of humor and unfailing generosity, and leader of a beautiful cohort of singers, including Judy Collins, Emmylou Harris, Joni Mitchell and many others , Joan Baez is marked by universalism. She speaks to our hearts.