Joachim Löw’s future remains unknown. The only thing the German coach made clear was that he will leave the Mannschaft after the European Championship in summer and that he would like to continue practicing his profession in the future. Everything indicates that Löw, after taking a break after a total of 15 years in command of the German team, take over a club and the first clue indicates that it could be a Spanish team.

As published by the German newspaper Bild in its online version, Löw would have started giving Spanish classes in private. It is an open secret that LaLiga causes attraction to a coach who came to sound for Real Madrid on several occasions and that, for nothing, he plans to put an end to his career on the bench. As soon as they won the World Cup in 2014, Real Madrid became interested in Löw, but his contract with the Mannschaft prevented him from considering such an option.

Things change in summer, when Löw wants to take a few weeks off and then decide what to do in the future. In an interview with the Bayern1 radio station, Löw explained that he intends to learn the Spanish language “for real” and, also, it seems to be clear who is the favorite to inherit his position in the Mannschaft. “Hansi Flick provides optimal conditions”, he concluded.