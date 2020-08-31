Robert Lewandowski is considered a favorite in the choice of world footballer. The striker played a key role in Bayern’s triple. National coach Löw recognizes the strong season of Poland, but prefers his own protégé.

R.obert Lewandowski won everything there was to win last season. The FC Bayern striker was instrumental in the Munich triple. Lewandowski was the top scorer in all three competitions, in the Bundesliga he secured the Toirjägerkanone with 34 goals, in the Champions League he scored 15 times and in the DFB Cup he scored six goals.

After this strong season, it was only logical that the Pole was voted “Footballer of the Year” in Germany, ahead of his teammates Joshua Kimmich and Thomas Müller. Lewandowski is now also the top favorite for the title of world footballer, to which Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo had a permanent subscription with one exception (Luka Modric 2018) in recent years.

Now national coach Joachim Loew made a surprising suggestion. The 60-year-old spoke in the “Kicker” for Manuel Neuer as the best footballer of the past season.

Manuel Neuer (left) is a regular goalkeeper in the national team under Joachim Löw Source: pa / dpa / Julian Stratenschulte

“I have nothing against Robert Lewandowski, he is a top-class goalscorer. But for me the world footballer this year would be: Manuel Neuer. What he just held in this final round in Lisbon, ”said Löw. Neuer kept the store close at the back and “played a large part in winning the Champions League.”

Neuer stands out in the Champions League final

Especially in the final against Paris St. Germain, Neuer shone. The national goalkeeper brought the PSG storm with the superstars Neymar and Kylian Mbappé to despair with his strong saves. In the Bundesliga, Neuer only missed one game and conceded 31 goals in 33 games. He played 15 times to zero. In the Champions League, he kept his box clean in six out of eleven games.

Should Neuer actually be named world footballer, he would be the first goalkeeper since Lev Yashin to receive this title. The Russian goalkeeper legend was honored with the Ballon d’Or in 1963.

Neuer is only an outsider in this year’s election. In addition to Lewandowski, Neymar and once again Cristiano Ronaldo are favorites for the award. Due to the corona pandemic, there is still no date for the election, but it should definitely take place, as Bavaria’s CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge recently confirmed.