Home page politics

Split

“Markus Lanz” talks to Joachim Gauck about the AfD’s high in the polls. The Federal President a. D. presents several interesting solutions.

Hamburg – Joachim Gauck spent a large part of his life in the GDR. With a view to this past, he is “worried about democracy,” as he emphasizes in Markus Lanz. A clip shows that the former Federal President emphasized the importance of democracy when he took office in 2012. At that time, according to his own statement, he had already foreseen clashes with right-wing populists.

Keyword shift to the right: Markus Lanz mentions a study that shows that 20 percent of those questioned welcomed the return of a “leader”. Gauck sees this trend particularly confirmed in the new federal states. The theologian therefore concludes from this survey that there are still “two different cultures” in reunified Germany. The GDR regime left its mark in the minds of many citizens. “Long periods of political impotence are not without consequences,” reports Gauck.

Joachim Gauck talks to Markus Lanz about foreign East Germans

In the same breath, the politician affirms that the majority of East Germans have internalized the western lifestyle after reunification. On the other hand, a minority that is not to be despised is “alienated” with the open society. “The degree of uncertainty is incredibly high,” states Gauck. In his opinion, the parties on the fringes, who promise a return to the past, benefited most from this uncertainty.

According to Gauck, many East Germans also want “to be freed from the burden of being responsible for themselves”. Lanz picks up the thread and says that citizens are also demanding numerous “benefits” from politicians. Without that great support, they would turn away. Gauck criticizes such an attitude. The government must convey that it cannot just “spoil” people.

Joachim Gauck is worried about Markus Lanz’s middle class

At the moment, the middle class can only dream of being spoiled, as Lanz explains. Through globalization and climate projects, it would be much more likely to get “under the wheels”. Moderator Markus Lanz wants to know how that could have happened.

Gauck refers to the politicians who have recognized the seriousness of the situation, for example with the climate, but underestimate what people can do about it. This fuels the longing for the familiar. According to the Rostock native, this is where the right-wing populists come in and promise that everything will stay the way it is.

Gauck warns Markus Lanz against immigration

Parties like the AfD are also very popular when it comes to migration. In this regard, Gauck acknowledges that Germany is a country of immigration, but recognizes the limits of what is feasible. Lanz then plays an excerpt from a speech by Gauck from 2015. “Our hearts are wide, but our possibilities are finite,” said the then Federal President at the time of the refugee crisis. Gauck then says that eight years ago he wanted to warn that immigration is also associated with problems.

The 83-year-old would therefore like more transparency and stringency in migration policy. The government must set up “principles of action” and orientate itself on them. Otherwise, the insecurity of the politicians would be passed on to the citizens and this would lead to a “loss of trust among the population”.

“Markus Lanz”: Gauck does not see any AfD seizure of power in the near future

Incidentally, despite the high ratings for the Alternative for Germany, Joachim Gauck does not believe that the AfD will one day come to power. “Germany is doubly vaccinated. We had a brown dictatorship and a red one. And we don’t want another one,” the top politician is certain.

Markus Lanz is a bit more skeptical. On top of that, he doesn’t understand how the AfD scores in Thuringia, for example. Finally, on an economic level, the party is demanding things that primarily damage our country, such as isolation from the outside world, although we are known to be an export country

Gauck explains this contradiction with the fact that people feel more than they think. “They want to be picked up and comforted,” is his explanation. Changes also represent a “stress factor” for the population. In the current situation, Gauck therefore calls for “conservative” thinking. The strengthening of the AfD shows how great the need for this basic attitude is.

Joachim Gauck justifies the refugee crisis with the Nazi past

Stricter regulation of the reception of refugees could, in turn, take the wind out of the right-wing populists’ sails. Markus Lanz mentions that other European countries have already massively reduced migration in some cases. Why don’t we take these nations as an example, the show master asks his guest.

“Markus Lanz” – that was his guest on July 18th

Joachim Gauckformer Federal President

Joachim Gauck celebrates with Markus Lanz Boris Pistorius

Gauck sees the reason for this in our past. In his view, the Germans believed that they had long been the “bad guys” and now they had to do good. According to Gauck, however, Germany should grow out of the “shame” in order not to overwhelm its own citizens.

However, Lanz does not know who could initiate this course of new hardness. Gauck points to strong leaders like Boris Pistorius. Ultimately, the defense minister managed to inspire trust right away through his self-confident demeanour.

In “Markus Lanz”, Joachim Gauck, former Federal President, talks about the most pressing issues of our time, including the dangers to democracy, migration, the loss of voters in the center parties and the mood in East Germany. © Markus Hertrich/ZDF

“Markus Lanz”: citizens called for caution

Lanz specifically asks Gauck what he thinks of Hubert Aiwanger’s “We’ll get our democracy” saying from his much-quoted Erding speech. For the non-party politician, Aiwanger’s appearance was merely an attempt to bring back the conservative center.

According to Gauck, this also requires leadership, which he is currently missing. In terms of the necessary eloquence, Vice Chancellor and Economics Minister Robert Habeck deserves a mention, but he overwhelms the country with his laws.

Markus Lanz then sketches the picture of an eloquent leader who would gradually take over state powers and pose a real threat to the sovereignty of our country. This rough draft is reminiscent of Gauck donald trump. From the point of view of the former Federal President, the 45th President of the USA has undermined the democracy there. Gauck therefore calls for the attention of every single citizen in order to combat such a danger at an early stage.

“Markus Lanz” – The conclusion of the show

Joachim Gauck radiated the calmness that his supporters had always appreciated in Markus Lanz. Among other things, the former Federal President tried to allay viewers’ fears of the further strengthening of right-wing populists. At the same time, he spoke out in favor of questioning the (emotional) motives of AfD voters and taking them seriously.

With a lack of understanding – be it in relation to the excessive migration pressure or the overwhelming climate policy – the government is otherwise driving the citizens into the arms of the AfD. (Kevin Richau)