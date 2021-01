Unter the conditions of the corona pandemic, there is more aggression. The pictures of young people rampaging in the Netherlands, for example, are spectacular. There are also reports of an increase in domestic violence and an increase in mental health problems. The neuroscientist, doctor and psychotherapist Joachim Bauer explains that we should actively deal with it.

WORLD: There is tension between people who adhere to the corona rules and those who ignore them. What can help?