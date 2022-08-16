Thursday, August 18, 2022
Joachim Andersen receives death threats after episode with Darwin Núñez

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 16, 2022
in Sports
Darwin Nunez

Darwin Núñez, forward of Liverpool.

Darwin Núñez, forward of Liverpool.

The Crystal Palace player denounced the situation after the match against Liverpool.

Darwin Nunezthe Uruguayan signing of Liverpool, from Benfica, was expelled on Sunday for an unsportsmanlike gesture towards Joachim Anderson from Crystal Palace.

Andersen provoked the 23-year-old striker who headed him down leaving the hosts down to 10 men.

The action sparked the ire of Liverpool fans, who lashed out at Andersen in the social networks.

Insults and even threats

Andersen, victim of offenses and threats on his networks, asked that both the premier league like Instagram. The player said that he received up to 400 offensive messages.

In addition, he shared more than a dozen messages on his Instagram story. The images that she shared showed insults and threats in several languages.

“I got maybe 3-400 of these messages last night.” the player said. “I understand that you support a team, but have a little respect and stop acting tough online.”

Andersen added: “I hope @Instagram and @premierleague do something about it.”

Nuisance in Liverpool

Joachim Anderson

Joachim Andersen of Crystal Palace.

Meanwhile, on the other shore there was a discomfort due to the expulsion of the Uruguayan, who allowed himself to be ‘warmed up’ by his opponent.

The Dutch defender of Liverpool, Virgil van Dijkestimated on Tuesday that his teammate, the Uruguayan Darwin Núñez, must learn “to control himself” after the red card that the Uruguayan received during the tie”:

SPORTS

more sports news

