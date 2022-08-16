Joachim Andersen receives death threats after episode with Darwin Núñez

Darwin Nunezthe Uruguayan signing of Liverpool, from Benfica, was expelled on Sunday for an unsportsmanlike gesture towards Joachim Anderson from Crystal Palace.

Andersen provoked the 23-year-old striker who headed him down leaving the hosts down to 10 men.

The action sparked the ire of Liverpool fans, who lashed out at Andersen in the social networks.

Insults and even threats

Andersen, victim of offenses and threats on his networks, asked that both the premier league like Instagram. The player said that he received up to 400 offensive messages.

In addition, he shared more than a dozen messages on his Instagram story. The images that she shared showed insults and threats in several languages.

🔴🦅 Joachim Andersen posted isso daí no Instagram along with prints of messages he received, probably all from Liverpool, with threats, offenses etc. Brega. More face sense is that type of people to be raivose, same. Or face destroyed or time give them (and meu) 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/gaQwkT13PC — Not Soccer (@_notsoccer) August 16, 2022

“I got maybe 3-400 of these messages last night.” the player said. “I understand that you support a team, but have a little respect and stop acting tough online.”

Andersen added: “I hope @Instagram and @premierleague do something about it.”

What a central Joachim Andersen is! In his debut this season he played a great game against Arsenal and yesterday he repeated against Liverpool. He also worked it in a very special way for Núñez until he completely clouded it.pic.twitter.com/VBkONYOZij – Daniel Vaca-Pereira 🔰 (@dvacapereira) August 16, 2022

Nuisance in Liverpool

Joachim Andersen of Crystal Palace.

Meanwhile, on the other shore there was a discomfort due to the expulsion of the Uruguayan, who allowed himself to be ‘warmed up’ by his opponent.

The Dutch defender of Liverpool, Virgil van Dijkestimated on Tuesday that his teammate, the Uruguayan Darwin Núñez, must learn “to control himself” after the red card that the Uruguayan received during the tie”:

