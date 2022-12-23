Journalist Jo van Egmond leaves Radio 538. At the beginning of January she will start working for broadcaster PowNed for which she will make a daily program with Mirthe van der Drift on NPO Radio 1. In the program 5 days a collaboration between NTR and PowNed, Van Egmond and Van der Drift drive a yellow bus through the country looking for personal stories in the news.

The 35-year-old Van Egmond is best known as a newsreader at the Coen and Sander Show on Radio 538. Previously she also worked at AT5, RTL News and good morning Netherlands.

Van der Drift (1993) has already made several programs for Radio 1, including Focus and The Night of. She is also one of the creators of the NTR podcast Act Normal.

Also listen to the AD Media Podcast below or subscribe via Spotify or itunes. Find all our podcasts at ad.nl/podcasts.





Our apologies See also Why the maximum radio volume (annoyingly enough) is often not a nice round number Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch our Show & Entertainment videos below: