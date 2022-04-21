The limelight of the last edition of the GF vip have been, it may well be said, monopolized by the three princesses Selassie. Jessica, Clarissa and Lulu they were able to conquer the audience of the reality show, so much so that one of them even judged the podium and the prize money.

This guaranteed a considerable visibility to the 3 Ethiopians. The girls are now al center of attention media and many seek their collaboration in the most disparate projects. After the various hosted in the TV lounges, the girls seem destined to reach much higher.

But let’s go in order and see what is rumored on the web. The beloved singer Jo Squillo he decided to return to tread the stage of the festival of Italian music par excellence: Sanremo. His last participation was together with Sabrina Salerno, with whom he sang Siamo Donne.

The song unfortunately reached the last places in the race, but nevertheless won a huge success. Now, Jo Squillo wants to go back to performing in the city of flowers and obviously she doesn’t intend to do it alone. The singer, in fact, would like to tread the stage of the festival together own to the three Selassié sisters.

This interesting initiative was conceived by Jo herself, who launched the proposed directly at princessesduring a live Instagram that the four VIPs were holding together.

These are the words of the singer: “We were supposed to go to Coachella girls! Promise: next year we will go there, we missed it this year. Next year I also have another program: let’s go, with one of your songs, to Sanremo! Shall we start working? “.

It goes without saying that the Selassie they didn’t think twice: they immediately welcomed with enthusiasm this unexpected proposal. Yet, despite the innovation that Amadeus has brought to the Sanremo stage, it still seems implausible that Jo Squillo and the Selassié princesses will really come to perform together in the festival but who knows … never say never!