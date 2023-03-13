A ‘big’ from McLaren

If one thinks of the golden years of McLaren, both in terms of successes and for the big names in Formula 1 that have occupied the cockpit of the Woking car, one of the names that comes to mind is that of Jo Ramirezfrom 1984 to 2001 McLaren coordinator. The Mexican, now 81 years old and living in Spain, was interviewed by AS in the days following the Bahrain GP, ​​the first round of the 2023 season. In addition to his opinion on the race, Ramirez also made some curious comparisons between some riders of the modern era and those he met in more than fifteen years of stay in the British team.

Alonso still champion

Before that, the Mexican engineer had the opportunity to express his opinion on Fernando Alonso, and in particular on the latter’s chances of being able to conquer his third world title: “I hope – he commented in his long interview for the Iberian sports newspaper – if Aston Martin continues on this path and he holds out for another two or three years, he can do it. The team is on the right track. Red Bull, and especially Helmut Marko, criticize them for copying them, but F1 has been going on like this for a long time. In addition, Alonso is of great age. When Alain Prost he retired he was 41 and in his prime. I was next to him and I saw him. The same thing is happening to Alonso. He is driving better than ever. Experience counts more than age”.

The Seine today

Therefore positive comments on Alonso, but never as much as those expressed on Max Verstappen. For Ramirez, in fact, the Dutchman possesses qualities comparable to those of another great world champion that the Mexican got to know and see at work firsthand: “I would be more than sure to bet 100 euros on Verstappen’s victory this year – he added – the guy is very good and took over the Ayrton Senna’s role in modern F1. With that car, with that team and with Adrian Newey, he’s almost unstoppable. Perez is also very good, but he lacks Max’s ‘killer instinct’.

A McLaren already seen

A completely different consideration, however, for McLaren’s disappointing start to the championship, which he has however recognized in other past circumstances: “It’s a shame – He admitted – they are very slow in development. Even in my time, when we were working on the new car, we were always late. Ron Dennis wanted to control everything, down to the smallest detail, and many times the championship started and we were caught with our pants down because we weren’t ready.”