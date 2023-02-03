TV Globo placed its professionals in the headquarters in Belo Horizonte, Brasília, London, New York, Recife, Rio and São Paulo clapping for a journalist who died at the age of 73

In this Thursday’s edition (2.Feb.2023), the “National Newspaper”gives TV Globo, honored Glória Maria at the end of the newscast. Professionals from the headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, Belo Horizonte, Brasília, London, New York, Recife and São Paulo applauded the journalist for 7 minutes and 18 seconds.

Glória Maria died in Rio de Janeiro, aged 73. The cause of her death was not disclosed.

“All of us, Gloria’s colleagues, are aware that no tribute could live up to all that it represents. But, we tried”said presenter Renata Vasconcellos at the end of the “JN”.

Glória Maria Matta da Silva was born in the neighborhood of Vila Isabel, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ), in 1949. She started at Globo in 1970 as a radio reporter and later moved to television, where she built her career on programs such as The “National Newspaper” and mainly, “Globo reporter” it’s the “Fantastic”.

The journalist had been hospitalized since the beginning of the year for the treatment of brain cancer. In early 2022, Glória was discharged after being hospitalized for 3 days due to complications from covid-19. Doctors had to use a drain on his lung.

“In the middle of last year, Glória Maria began a new phase of treatment to combat new brain metastases which, unfortunately, has stopped working in recent days, and Glória died this morning at the Copa Star Hospital, in the south zone of Rio”stated the TV Globoin note.

Politicians and authorities also paid homage to Gloria Maria. The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) said in his Twitter profile having received the news of the journalist’s death with sadness. The Chief Executive stated that the presenter was “one of the greatest journalists in history” on television and wished condolences to the presenter’s family.