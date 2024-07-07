Juarez City.- Due to the connection of a shopping mall to the general drinking water network, the Municipal Water and Sanitation Board will suspend service to some colonies in the Waterfill sector tomorrow, Monday.

The suspension will begin at 9 a.m. and is expected to last until 4 p.m.

The impact will be on the Waterfill Río Bravo, Rincón de Waterfill, Demetrio Flores and Madero neighborhoods.

The work will be carried out on the right lane in a west to east direction on Avenida Internacional, between Manuel Quiñonez Ponce Street and Las Flores Alley. Motorists are asked to take alternate routes or drive through the area with caution.