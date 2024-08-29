Ciudad Juarez.- Due to the replacement of two 4-inch valves, tomorrow Thursday, August 29, there will be a suspension of water service from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm in the Emiliano Zapata Housing Unit, reported the Municipal Water and Sanitation Board (JMAS) Juárez.

Personnel from the Potable Water Department will be working on Tierra y Libertad Street at two intersections, José Trinidad Ruíz and Pacto Xochimilco, where there will be traffic obstructions, so they ask motorists to take alternate routes or drive through the area with caution.

As a result of the work, there will be an impact on the service provided to residents of the Emiliano Zapata Housing Unit, who are urged to stock up on enough water for their most pressing needs.