Ciudad Juarez.- The Municipal Water and Sanitation Board (JMAS) Juárez will suspend service on Monday, September 2, to residents of the Del Marqués and Villas del Lago subdivisions.

The cut-off time will be from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm, because a commercial establishment will be connected to the General Drinking Water Network.

These actions will be carried out on the right lane, from east to west on Del Paraíso Street at the intersection with Canario, so motorists are asked to take alternate routes or drive through the area with caution.

As a result of these works, there will be an impact on the service provided to residents of these two subdivisions, who are asked to stock up on sufficient water for their most pressing needs.