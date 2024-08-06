Juarez City.- The Sewerage Department of the Municipal Water and Sanitation Board is working on preventive maintenance on several streets in the 16 de Septiembre neighborhood.

Some of the streets that have been affected are Tasmania Island, Shark Island and Mindanao Island, in order to prevent outbreaks of wastewater.

According to the decentralized authority, all kinds of garbage have been found blocking drainage pipes.

For this reason, users are invited to keep the sewer system free of waste and to report theft of sewer caps.