Ciudad Juarez.– The Municipal Water and Sanitation Board (JMAS) issued an alert to users of the service regarding alleged fraudsters who ask for 200 pesos or more in exchange for not cutting off the water or reconnecting the service.

According to information from the state decentralized agency, these people have arrived at some homes surrounding the Las Torres Avenue area, south of the city, threatening to cut off the drinking water service and asking for money not to do so.

However, there were “a few” cases, according to Daniel Valles, spokesman for JMAS, and they were detected “very early” to warn the rest of the population about these illegal behaviors.

“To avoid confusion,” JMAS continues, “our plumbers wear uniforms with J+ logos (as JMAS has been identified during the current administration), they are properly identified and do not charge for reconnections, nor for avoiding service suspension.”

Finally, the agency urges people to avoid falling into these frauds and the sanctions that can be imposed if they reconnect in an irregular manner.

For regular reconnections, it is necessary to pay the debts by going to the Customer Service Centers, it was announced.

According to the entity, the account is suspended once those who have a residential or domestic rate accumulate three months of billing and no payment, but once the debt is paid, the JMAS ensures a period “no longer than 72 hours” for reconnections, which will be carried out from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, or from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Saturdays, which is the schedule of the operational staff.