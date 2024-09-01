Ciudad Juarez.– The Juárez Municipal Water and Sanitation Board went to the dam to support the search efforts for young Rafa.

Using high-capacity motor pumps for extracting water, they will carry out these works to remove the accumulated water from the dam and facilitate its location.

Decentralized personnel and equipment such as a power plant were also added.

Almost 24 hours after the search for Rafa began, he was swept away by the current of rainwater that fell yesterday in Tapioca and Paseo De la Victoria, and the young man has still not been located.