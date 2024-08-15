Ciudad Juarez.- Personnel from the Potable Water Department of the Juárez Municipal Water and Sanitation Board repaired a valve in poor condition on the corner of Panamericana Avenue and Eduardo Vidal Loya Street in the Education subdivision.

At that point there was a puddle because water was coming out of a sewer, which is why the neighbors asked for the situation to be addressed.

Previously, sewer crews resolved a drainage outbreak at the corner of Panamericana and Aeronautica that allowed two of the entrances to the subdivision to be cleared.

However, neighbors reported that an outbreak had started at Panamericana and Eduardo Vidal Loya. Upon inspection at that point, it was discovered that a drinking water valve had a key in poor condition. This key was damaged due to the debris that was dumped into the box, where there were tires and other waste.

To resolve this leak, the valve box was initially cleaned, after which the leak was found. It was then that it was observed that the key of one of the valves was in poor condition.

Yesterday, Tuesday, the valve was changed, which controlled the drinking water leak and reduced the flooding at that point.

Work to repair the slab is scheduled for this weekend.