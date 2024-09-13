Ciudad Juarez.- The investment for the installation of the purple line that runs along Avenida Pedro Rosales in León, by the Municipal Board of Water and Sanitation (JMAS), was seven million 810 thousand pesos and currently has 85 percent progress in the works.

In this process, approximately 2,786 meters of pipe were laid, distributed in segments of 4 and 8 inches in diameter, intended to benefit various green areas of the city.

The project, which is being carried out on two fronts, is designed to improve the supply of treated water to parks and green areas.

On the first front, a treated water distribution line is being installed along Pedro Rosales Avenue in León, between De las Fuentes Avenue and Manuel Gómez Morín Boulevard.

In this section, 1,152 meters of 4-inch pipe and 1,634 meters of 8-inch pipe will be placed.

This phase of the project has an investment of seven million 810 thousand 433.66 pesos and will benefit an area of ​​3.78 hectares.

In parallel, on De las Fuentes Avenue, between Manuel Gómez Morín Boulevard and Pedro Rosales de León Avenue, work is being done on the second front of the project, which is 65 percent complete.

In this area, 156 meters of 4-inch pipe and 1,147 meters of 8-inch pipe will be installed, totaling 1,303 meters.

This phase requires an investment of four million 161 thousand 676 pesos and will benefit 1.02 hectares, including campus 1 of the Ciudad Juárez Institute of Technology.

The main objective of installing the purple line is to improve the use of treated water for irrigation of green areas, thus preserving drinking water for human consumption, the decentralized agency announced.

This effort is part of a broader strategy for the sustainable management of the city’s water resources, aligned with the guidelines of the state governor, Maru Campos.

Once the installation is complete, tests will be carried out to ensure the correct operation of the purple line, verifying the pressure and quality of the treated water.

JMAS closely monitors progress to ensure compliance with established deadlines and quality standards.