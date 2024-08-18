Ciudad Juarez.- The Juárez Municipal Water and Sanitation Board (JMAS) cancelled 48 accounts, resulting in an accumulated forgiveness of more than 11.5 million pesos during the month of July 2024, reported Miguel García Spíndola, financial director of the Board.

The director explained that each of these 48 accounts received a discount of more than 150 thousand pesos. These adjustments were part of a broader strategy that the Commercial Directorate of JMAS has implemented to efficiently manage accounts that have significant debts.

García Spíndola stressed that these pardons and discounts were applied based on the different programs that the organization has in operation to address these types of situations.

The presentation of the financial report was followed by an analysis of the status of the agency’s overdue portfolio and accounts receivable.

During the discussion, it was emphasized that of the five billion pesos that the JMAS has registered in its overdue portfolio, 40 percent corresponds to public buildings and schools.

These types of institutions, as discussed in the session, represent a significant challenge for the organization, since it has historically been difficult to charge them due to their public nature and the type of services they offer.

The Board of Directors considered the possibility of carrying out an in-depth analysis of these accounts, with the aim of identifying those that are practically uncollectible.

The proposal includes the elimination of these accounts from the financial statement, given that it is recognized that keeping them in the overdue portfolio does not reflect the financial and operational reality of the JMAS.

One of the points of discussion was to establish a framework for collaboration with other government entities, such as the Ministry of Finance, municipalities, the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Health, to find solutions to regularize the payment of water services.

The possibility of implementing a scheme of agreements that would allow for setting a limit on the free consumption of water for these entities, and for any additional consumption to be charged, was mentioned.