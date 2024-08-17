Ciudad Juarez.- The body of an apparently murdered man was found yesterday afternoon inside a sewer in the Sierra Vista neighborhood.

Municipal police officers were dispatched to Hacienda de Muñoz and Hacienda Grajeda streets after an employee of the Municipal Water and Sanitation Board (JMAS) reported the presence of the body inside the sinkhole to the authorities.

Upon arrival, elements of the Municipal Public Security Secretariat (SSPM) confirmed the presence of a male person, who was wrapped in a blanket, so they notified the public ministry of the State Attorney General’s Office for his rescue.

If confirmed that she was a victim of homicide, it would be the 36th case in the statistics of murders for August, according to the Prosecutor's Office.