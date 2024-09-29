Ciudad Juárez.- Employees from the different areas of the Municipal Water and Sanitation Board (JMAS) took the Defensive Driving course, which was taught by personnel from the General Coordination of Road Safety.

This training is the largest that has been carried out for Board personnel, it began on September 9 and concluded yesterday, Friday the 27th.

During this period, two courses were offered, each lasting two hours.

Of the 1,526 employees, 934 people received the course, which represents 61% of the total workforce.

Each of them was given proof of participation in the course, in which topics such as signs and devices for controlling vehicular traffic, drivers’ obligations and the importance of not driving while intoxicated, among other topics, were addressed. .