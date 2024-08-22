Ciudad Juarez.- The Municipal Water and Sanitation Board (JMAS) Juárez delivered this Thursday the rainwater collection tank requested by the residents of the Jardines del Lago subdivision.

Last December, during the JMAS Juárez Intervention Day that was held in this subdivision, when the members of the Neighborhood Committee made the request.

It is an infiltration vault, under which there are 11 meters of clay, which generates a natural waterproofing and that is why the water remained in the place for weeks.

It has two absorption wells 13 meters deep, where there is already clean sand that absorbs the water. They are wells with a diameter of 91 centimeters each to promote the infiltration that we need. The tank can capture 10 thousand cubic meters of rainwater.

The investment in the work was 2.5 million pesos and it was carried out with resources from the Board.