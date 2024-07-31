Juarez City.- The Municipal Water and Sanitation Board (JNAS) cut off the service from the general intake to an event garden in the Anáhuac neighborhood.

According to JMAS, this was due to the fact that those operating this garden were frequently reconnecting illegally to the general water network.

The establishment also has a debt of 338 thousand pesos and was also fined 86 thousand 856 pesos.

The decentralized agency has an anonymous complaint via WhatsApp at 656-375-3610.