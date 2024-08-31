Ciudad Juarez.- This Saturday, the Sewerage Department of the Juarez Water and Sanitation Board carried out a special operation to perform maintenance on the city’s drainage network. This action was carried out in response to the sewage outbreaks that arose in several points of the city due to the intense rains that occurred on Friday night.

During the day, work was carried out in various locations, including 16 de Septiembre and Arroyo de las Víboras streets, Antimonio and Venustiano Carranza, Tabasco and Sinaloa, Ignacio De la Torre and Article 27. Work was also carried out on Fierro and Francisco Mina streets, Zaragoza Boulevard, Capulín Street, Ponciano Arriaga and Oasis Revolución.

In the process, a considerable amount of trash, grease, tires and other debris was removed from the sewers. Thirteen vactor machines and several crews from the Sewer Department were employed to carry out these works.

The Water and Sanitation Board explained that the situation is not the result of a problem with sanitary drainage, but rather the lack of storm drainage and insufficient maintenance in some areas of the city.