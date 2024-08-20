Ciudad Juarez.- To prevent drainage outbreaks in sectors of the northwest of the city, personnel from the Sewerage Department of the Municipal Water and Sanitation Board carried out cleaning and preventive maintenance work in the Ampliación Ladrillera Juárez neighborhood.

For ten hours, six Vactor-type dredging teams, a backhoe, two sewer crews, a 6-inch motor pump, a technical manager and a department coordinator worked in this colony.

This team carried out preventive maintenance work on the general sewer network and the 18-inch collectors located on Villa Coronado and Canutillo streets, in the Ampliación Ladrillera de Juárez neighborhood and in the vicinity of the Sara Lugo neighborhood.

26 sewers and approximately 1,500 meters of pipes from the general network and collectors were cleaned, from which approximately 30 cubic meters of silt were removed.

The extracted waste and sediments end up in the sewer system when they are carried by wind and rainwater, as well as by residents who intentionally dump them there.

Four buried sewers were located, one of which was found inside a house. Three drinking water leaks were also detected and repaired.

With these works they seek to reduce the outbreaks of sewage that affect the inhabitants of the area, mainly benefiting the families who live in the Sara Lugo and Ladrillera de Juárez neighborhoods.