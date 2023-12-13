New step in the collaboration between JLR and Tata Communications. The company specialized in commtech (communications technology) will provide the British group with the tools necessary to continue its digital transformation, also applying new standards to production processes thanks to industry 4.0 protocols and advanced analysis.

Tata technologies for JLR

The partnership will support the production of JLR's next generation vehicles, a key part of its Reimagine strategy and will give the organization the connectivity foundation for the next phase of digital transformation. Tata Communications will deploy its cloud-based Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) technology, connecting all 128 of JLR's sites worldwide. This advanced global connectivity capability – between JLR's global headquarters and its factories, warehouses, sales centres, data centers and cloud services, will significantly increase the efficiency and security of the supply chain.

Digital transformation

The transformation will enable JLR to introduce AI-driven, real-time data acquisition, monitoring and analysis to improve production line performance. Through predictive risk management controls, the automaker will be able to identify potential anomalies more effectively, increasing efficiency and also helping to ensure the vehicle's build quality. Additionally, this partnership will significantly reduce the time needed to upgrade manufacturing processes, strengthen operational resilience and increase agility to meet manufacturing needs. JLR estimates that significant cost savings will be made, as well as producing business benefits, through scalability and security. Tata Communications has already started the implementation of the network transformation program which it will complete by 2025.

The relationship between JLR and Tata

The relationship between JLR and Tata Communications is long-standing: the communications giant's MOVE platform enables connected car solutions that power the infotainment and telematics platforms in more than 600,000 JLR vehicles, with seamless connectivity, in more than 100 markets.