Industrial footprint, vehicle programs, autonomous driving technology, artificial intelligence, people skills, and of course electrification: these are the cornerstones of the strategy unveiled today by Jaguar Land Rover. The British group has presented a five-year plan of 15 billion pounds, which provides for a series of investments that will allow it, according to the company, to become “The the world’s leading manufacturer of modern luxury cars” and to reposition itself on the market as “Manufacturer of Modern Luxury electric cars by 2030”.

New production…

The first step involves the conversion of the Halewood plant in Merseyside, UK, which will become an all-electric manufacturing facility. The Engine Manufacturing Center in Wolverhampton, also in the UK, will instead be renamed the Electric Propulsion Manufacturing Center, which means that it will deal with the construction of electric propulsion groups. From a range point of view, on the other hand, the group has reaffirmed its strategy Reimagineaccompanied by the new House of Brands approach with the aim of “accelerate the realization of a modern vision of luxury”.

…and new models

A look also at the next models fully electric signed Jaguar Land Rover. The first of three newly developed modern luxury Jaguars will be a 4-door GT built in Solihull, West Midlands, UK: it will have more power than any other model the company has ever built before, boast a range of up to 700 km, will be offered at a target price starting at £100,000, and will be built on the new JEA platform. We also know the architecture of the group’s new generation midsize SUVs will be purely electric, while pre-orders for the first all-electric Range Rover will open later this year.

Goal for zero emissions in 2039

“I am proud to announce that we are accelerating our electrification journey by making one of our UK plants fully electric and our next generation mid-size luxury SUV architecture. – said Adrian Mardello, CEO of Jaguar Land Rover – This investment allows us to look at our modern luxury electric future developing new skills and reaffirming our commitment to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2039.”