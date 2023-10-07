The ‘Jlo of folklore’ She served an 8-year sentence in women’s prison Virgin of Fatima, after Judge Dolly Herrera sentenced her along with Abencia Meza’s sister, Olga Meza, after finding her guilty of falsifying 100 sole bills and circulating them in various stores in the capital. Both They were found responsible for monetary crimes, trafficking in counterfeit coins and bills in its aggravated form and fraud to the detriment of the State and 4 other victims.

The judge of the 49th Criminal Court of Lima imposed, in addition to the prison sentence, that the convicted women pay 5,000 soles of civil reparation in favor of the Central Reserve Bank, 1,000 soles in favor of the State and 200 soles in favor of each of the aggrieved. . Upon her exit, the singer said: “I’m happy, rise from the ashes and I am one woman who has decided to return to music and with strength”. Finally he added: Likewise, he added: “I want to make up for lost time, for now I will take care of my image“I will make changes in my look, new themes, in prison I learned to value family, friends and being a better person more.”

